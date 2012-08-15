Latest News

Jewelry Artist Wallace Chan’s Sizable New Brooch Can Be Worn or Displayed as Art

February 5, 2017
The cicada bijou of titanium and imperial jade perches on a bejeweled bamboo leaf…

This Bold-Looking New Watch from Montblanc Measures One Thousandth of a Second

February 5, 2017
The TimeWalker Chronograph 1000 Limited Edition 18 is the most complex of the watches in its series…

Cadillac Wins, Lamborghini Makes Its Presence Felt at Rolex 24 at Daytona

February 4, 2017
Cadillacs place first and second in Prototype class, while eight Huracáns compete in the GTD class…

A Fashion Expert Shares His Top 5 Pieces for Weathering Winter in Style

February 4, 2017
Mr Porter’s Sam Lobban shares his weatherproof essentials for surviving the rest of winter in style…

Hot Slideshows

Nine New Cars, Aircraft, and Boats That Will Satisfy the Need for Extreme Speed
5 Concept Cars at the International Show in Paris
Form Meets Function with These 5 Stylish Ski Essentials
Five Essentials to Pack for a Tropical Getaway
Photo by Travis Fullerton

The Groundbreaking Tiffany & Co. Artisan You Need to Know

February 4, 2017
New exhibit reveals broad selection of enduringly popular designs by Jean Schlumberger…

5 Incredible Concept Cars from the International Automobile Festival in Paris

February 3, 2017
Aston Martin, Renault, and Jaguar are among the many marques presenting prototypes…
From Around the Web...

Whiskey of the Week: Knob Creek 2001 Limited Edition Bourbon

February 3, 2017
A one-time release that celebrates master distiller Booker Noe
Photo by Justin Mastine-Frost

First-Hand Look: Glashütte Original Unveils New Sixties Iconic Square Chronograph

February 3, 2017
Limited to 25 pieces each, these bright new chronographs bring a proper ’60s vibe back to the Glashütte catalog…

From Our Partners

Riva Yachts Reveals 2 New Models

February 3, 2017
Italian yacht icon Riva unveiled plans for a new 110 flybridge and a 56-foot open yacht…

A Recap of What the Top Lots Raised at the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival

February 3, 2017
With $15 million from this year’s event, the festival has brought in more than $161 million to date…

Wolfgang Puck Hosts a Chinese New Year Celebration Tonight

February 3, 2017
It’s time to celebrate the Year of the Rooster…
Photography by Kelly Serfoss

Taking a Spin on the Track in Bentley’s Continental GT3 Racecar

February 3, 2017
The author test-drives Team Absolute’s No. 88 car and finds that less luxury can be more fun...