An end-of-year tradition, Robb Report’s 2016 Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide celebrates the season by exploring the bounds of human creativity and connoisseurship. For this year’s installment, the editors searched far and wide for inspiration, from the seas (a 364-foot superyacht designed by Andy Waugh) and skies (the first-ever supersonic business jet) to the streets (a stunning speedster from the revived Bristol Cars brand), and even the stage (Eric Clapton’s 1939 Martin 000-42 acoustic guitar). The resulting one-of-a-kind collection includes gifts that are both big (a larger-than-life outdoor chess set) and small (the world’s tiniest family portrait). For the online edition of our guide, we added gifts such as Dream Passes for the 2017 Kaaboo music festival in San Diego, an Asprey Silver Dog Safe, and stocking stuffers such as Neuhaus chocolates and a Shinola corkscrew. Many of the items can only be found in the pages of our magazine and the slideshows below, where you’re certain to find something for the person who wants for nothing.