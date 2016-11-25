An end-of-year tradition, Robb Report’s 2016 Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide celebrates the season by exploring the bounds of human creativity and connoisseurship. For this year’s installment, the editors searched far and wide for inspiration, from the seas (a 364-foot superyacht designed by Andy Waugh) and skies (the first-ever supersonic business jet) to the streets (a stunning speedster from the revived Bristol Cars brand), and even the stage (Eric Clapton’s 1939 Martin 000-42 acoustic guitar). The resulting one-of-a-kind collection includes gifts that are both big (a larger-than-life outdoor chess set) and small (the world’s tiniest family portrait). For the online edition of our guide, we added gifts such as Dream Passes for the 2017 Kaaboo music festival in San Diego, an Asprey Silver Dog Safe, and stocking stuffers such as Neuhaus chocolates and a Shinola corkscrew. Many of the items can only be found in the pages of our magazine and the slideshows below, where you’re certain to find something for the person who wants for nothing.

7 Million-Dollar Gifts

For the adventurous soul or avid collector on your gift list, these million-dollar gifts have a little something for everyone, from a semicustom yacht to a penthouse in Miami, or a supersonic private...
6 Artful Gifts for the Ultimate Connoisseur

Gift-giving is an art unto itself. But finding the perfect holiday present for the art lover in your life can be a challenging task without proper inspiration. Luckily, Robb Report has collected the...
Rare Cask: The Ultimate Destination for Whisky

The Macallan name is a seal of quality, an indication that what's inside the bottle is the pinnacle of single malt Scotch whiskies...
Gifts for the Road Tripper

Here’s a chance for you and 23 guests to travel to Napa Valley and spend a day driving a dozen of the world’s top new cars before casting votes for Robb Report ’s Car of the Year. This group of gifts...
8 Gifts for the Music Lover

Whether your music lover plays his or her own music or prefers to listen to others perform, we’ve got you covered. Here we offer up Eric Clapton’s 1939 Martin 000-42 acoustic guitar as well as Dream...
5 Gifts for the Gem Lover

Whether you prefer diving for diamonds off the coast of Cape Town or customizing a one-of-a-kind piece alongside David Yurman, these five exceptional gifts deliver one-of-kind designs and experiences...
10 Gifts for the Homebody

If you are trying to guess what to get that person who prefers to stay home , here are 10 ideas from the home itself (a penthouse in Miami) to a 4K TV, and even a personal bar. We also include a...
Gifts for the Gamer

The holiday season is an affectionate ode to merriment, an overdose of sugary delights, and of course, a little competitive fun. Memories are built around board games, and what better way to...
Is This the Best Beach Getaway for the Holidays?

If your dreams of a white Christmas involve powdery sand rather than snow, the new Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora First-Class Festive Experience might be your ticket to paradise. The private-island...
6 Top Online Jewelry Retailers for Cyber Monday

Forget trolling estate sales and hunting for treasure at vintage fairs, these six high-end jewelry retail websites are curating incredible pieces from around the globe. They’re almost like more...
Gifts for the Adrenaline Junkie

If the only time you can stand to sit still is when you’re behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle, these gifts will really rev your engine. They include driving a dozen of the world’s finest...
13 Small but Wonderful Stocking Stuffers

The holiday tradition of hanging a stocking over the fireplace recalls memories infused with joy and anticipation. Though the toys on our list are a bit more elevated than an action figure, and the...
9 Gorgeous Gifts for the Home Design Buff

For the special person in your life whose home is stocked with a carefully curated collection of art and furniture, look for beautifully crafted gifts that will delight their design-minded...
6 Gifts for the Outdoor Enthusiast

From a sleek, surf-cutting superyacht to a custom canoe made for leisurely afternoons, these six gifts deliver one-of-kind designs and experiences sure to appease anyone who loves the outdoors.
9 Ultimate Gifts for the Ultimate Gourmand

From an apprenticeship with a Michelin three-star chef to caviar, chocolates, and bone-in Wagyu steaks, the nine gifts included here are sure to be appreciated by any of the foodies on your list.
12 Gifts for the Toastmaster

Grand bottles—and a worthy place to store them—are the gifts any wine or spirits connoisseur would be thrilled to unwrap . Whether for tasting or collecting (or even touring), the curated selections...
5 Gifts for the Fitness Fan

If you find fun in building strength and pushing your physical limits, these five gifts and trips will definitely get your heart racing.
8 Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Your Fashion-Obsessed Loved Ones

This year, splurge on something special for the fashionisto or fashionista in your life. From a bespoke wardrobe and Florentine experience with the world-renowned clothier Stefano Ricci to a special-...
9 Gifts for the Overscheduled Executive

Although the holidays are a time to come together and appreciate the simple things in life, the rest of the year can feel like a whirlwind of back-to-back meetings, connecting flights, and late...
5 Gifts for the Quirky Collector

Though many collectors stick to the pursuit of more traditional treasures like art, wine, or watches, there are some whose tastes are, shall we say, more eclectic. So for those who stray from the...
7 Perfect Gifts for Private Travelers

From a 364-foot superyacht to a custom supersonic jet, these seven over-the-top vessels, villas, experiences, and more are sure to please the most discriminating globe-trotter on your holiday list.
3 Stylish Sunglasses to Gift—Or Keep

Whether you prefer sleek, subtle designs or statement pieces, sunglasses are an essential accessory that can perfectly complement your wardrobe year-round. We’ve picked three classic styles to add to...
5 Indulgent and Delicious Holiday Gift Baskets

For the gift giver, the true beauty of a gift basket may be that there is no assembly required: An enticing selection of hard-to-find delicacies or collectible wines allows you to please the...
