Whether your music lover plays his or her own music or prefers to listen to others perform, we’ve got you covered. Here we offer up Eric Clapton’s 1939 Martin 000-42 acoustic guitar as well as Dream Passes for 10 to San Diego’s Kaaboo music festival. The Burmester Phase 3 music system will please your couch-bound audiophile, while Noble Audio’s Katana earbuds provide on-the-go musical bliss.