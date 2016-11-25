10 Gifts for the Homebody

If you are trying to guess what to get that person who prefers to stay home, here are 10 ideas from the home itself (a penthouse in Miami) to a 4K TV, and even a personal bar. We also include a smoking robe, whisky, and a beautiful Persion rug to keep things cozy.
If the only time you can stand to sit still is when you’re behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle, these gifts will really rev your engine. They include driving a dozen of the world’s finest...
Whether you prefer sleek, subtle designs or statement pieces, sunglasses are an essential accessory that can perfectly complement your wardrobe year-round. We’ve picked three classic styles to add to...