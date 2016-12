For the special person in your life whose home is stocked with a carefully curated collection of art and furniture, look for beautifully crafted gifts that will delight their design-minded sensibilities. Whether it is a whole new home—like the 4,435-square-foot penthouse at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach—a sculptural decanter, or a museum-level Persian rug, these ultimate gifts are sure to please the interiors fanatic on your list.