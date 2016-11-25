Is This the Best Beach Getaway for the Holidays?

  • Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
  • Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
  • Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
  • Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
  • Aircraft Logix Gulfstream G550
  • Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
  • Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
  • Alyssa Wallin
November 25, 2016

If your dreams of a white Christmas involve powdery sand rather than snow, the new Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora First-Class Festive Experience might be your ticket to paradise. The private-island property has teamed up with private-aviation provider Aircraft Logix for a truly hassle-free holiday getaway that ensures less time in airports and more time on the beach. Twelve guests (from $27,500 per person) will commence this journey on December 23 in Los Angeles, where they will skip the lines of LAX in favor of a private charter from the Van Nuys Airport in a Gulfstream G550. The jet will fly directly to Bora Bora, bypassing the transfer in Tahiti required by commercial flights. Upon arrival, the lucky dozen will be transported by yacht to the Four Seasons, where they will stay through New Year’s Day. Throughout their 9 days on property, the guests will reside in overwater bungalow suites and have access to resort amenities that include a spa and a private lagoon for snorkeling. The Four Seasons and Aircraft Logix plan to offer additional trips over select dates in 2017, as well as exclusive private charters year-round. (fourseasons.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
Photo by Oberto Gili
Vacation like Roman Nobility at This New Italian H...
This historic Italian villa is Rome’s most exclusive new hotel…
Read Article
Photo by ©Werner Straube
The Peninsula New York Debuts Fifth Avenue Suite
The spacious suite includes a 10-person dining room, marble bathroom, and more…
Read Article
Tanzania’s New Private-Island Retreat Will Take Yo...
Tanzania’s spectacular Thanda Island is a tropical retreat unlike any other…
Read Article
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search