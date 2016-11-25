Is This the Best Beach Getaway for the Holidays?

If your dreams of a white Christmas involve powdery sand rather than snow, the new Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora First-Class Festive Experience might be your ticket to paradise. The private-island property has teamed up with private-aviation provider Aircraft Logix for a truly hassle-free holiday getaway that ensures less time in airports and more time on the beach. Twelve guests (from $27,500 per person) will commence this journey on December 23 in Los Angeles, where they will skip the lines of LAX in favor of a private charter from the Van Nuys Airport in a Gulfstream G550. The jet will fly directly to Bora Bora, bypassing the transfer in Tahiti required by commercial flights. Upon arrival, the lucky dozen will be transported by yacht to the Four Seasons, where they will stay through New Year’s Day. Throughout their 9 days on property, the guests will reside in overwater bungalow suites and have access to resort amenities that include a spa and a private lagoon for snorkeling. The Four Seasons and Aircraft Logix plan to offer additional trips over select dates in 2017, as well as exclusive private charters year-round. (fourseasons.com)