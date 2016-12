For the adventurous soul or avid collector on your gift list, these million-dollar gifts have a little something for everyone, from a semicustom yacht to a penthouse in Miami, or a supersonic private jet to get your there. How about a collectible guitar that belonged to Eric Clapton? Or a beautiful Persian rug? Or even a chance to participate in Robb Report’s annual Car of the Year competition? These seven gifts can be yours for you and yours.