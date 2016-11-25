Gifts for the Adrenaline Junkie

If the only time you can stand to sit still is when you’re behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle, these gifts will really rev your engine. They include driving a dozen of the world’s finest new automobiles as a Robb Report Car of the Year judge, training one-on-one for a triathlon with Iron Man Hall of Famer Dave Scott, and owning an exceptionally rare or limited-edition roadster, racecar, three-wheeler, road bike, or electric mountain bike.