Gifts for the Adrenaline Junkie

View slideshow
  • Compiled by Larry Bean
NOVEMBER 25, 2016

If the only time you can stand to sit still is when you’re behind the wheel of a high-performance vehicle, these gifts will really rev your engine. They include driving a dozen of the world’s finest new automobiles as a Robb Report Car of the Year judge, training one-on-one for a triathlon with Iron Man Hall of Famer Dave Scott, and owning an exceptionally rare or limited-edition roadster, racecar, three-wheeler, road bike, or electric mountain bike.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

8 Decadent Diamond Gifts

From brilliant, light-reflecting earrings to statement-making rings, these eight pieces of diamond jewelry are a wonderful complement to the holiday season’s glittering festivities.
View Slideshow

5 Gifts for the Fitness Fan

If you find fun in building strength and pushing your physical limits, these five gifts and trips will definitely get your heart racing.
View Slideshow

9 Chic Shearling Coats That Elevate This Season’s “It” Menswear Item

Photography by Blair Getz Mezibov Styling by Christopher Campbell When the weather is brisk, nothing is better for bundling up than a plush shearling coat. This winter, shearling is showing up in...
View Slideshow

10 Favorite Cars from the 2016 L.A. Auto Show

Once a premier venue for good old-fashioned car reveals, the Los Angeles Auto Show has attempted to reinvent itself as a showcase for automotive technology and future mobility, with a new swath of...
View Slideshow

The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone

Whether 2016 was your best year ever or one you’d rather forget, there’s no better way to end it than with an over-the-top party. No matter where you are this New Year’s Eve—from New York City to...
View Slideshow

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Travel Extraordinaire by Land and Air

This time of year, airports, railway stations, and roads see an upturn in traffic as many plan for their pilgrimage back home to reconnect with friends and family. It is a mass migration immortalized...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Sports & Leisure

537 Stories Available | Advanced search
Memory Foam–Injected Liner Takes Surefoot Custom S...
The bespoke ski-boot maker’s new Contoura liners are like memory-foam mattresses for your feet…
Read Article
Three New Electric Bicycles That Are Generating Lo...
These three new models should contribute to the growing popularity of battery-powered bicycles....
View Slideshow
This May Be the Sleekest Ping-Pong Table You’ll Ev...
The 11 Ravens Avettore looks like a jet airplane poised to take off from a runway…
Read Article
$1 Million Gets You and 9 Friends VIP Access to 20...
The KAABOO Dream Pass includes private-jet travel, chauffeured Mercedes, a private villa, and more…
Read Article
These Are Game-Improvement Irons, But No One Has t...
The new PXG 0311XF clubs look a lot like the brand’s PGA Tour–class irons…
Read Article
10 Things the Editors Are Obsessing about This Hol...
From a snow-polo tournament in Aspen to a record-breaking Bentley sedan, our top picks for December…
View Slideshow
6 Gifts for the Outdoor Enthusiast
Exciting gifts and experiences for the open-air adventurer…
View Slideshow
Gifts for the Road Tripper
Offerings include a chance for you and 23 guests to serve as Robb Report Car of the Year judges…
View Slideshow
Gifts for the Gamer
These games are no joke…
View Slideshow
Robb Report's 2016 Ultimate Holiday Gift Guid...
For everyone from the homebody to the adrenaline junkie, we present more than 120 holiday gifts for...
Read Article
537 Stories Available | Advanced search