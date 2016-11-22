This 1930 Martin Guitar Sold for $135,000

  • 1930 Martin 000-45 guitar
  • 1930 Martin 000-45 guitar
  • 1930 Martin 000-45 guitar
  • 1930 Martin 000-45 guitar
  • 1930 Martin 000-45 guitar
  • 1930 Martin 000-45 guitar
November 22, 2016

For the past 183 years, Pennsylvania’s Martin Guitars has churned out a number of iconic instruments, but few as revered as the 1930 Martin 000-45 guitar. Though only 21 examples were made, these prewar designs rival modern renditions due to their tone, playability, and unique form. North Carolina–based Dream Guitars recently procured one of Martin’s iconic guitars and offered it for sale.

The 12-fret guitar is a true original, from its cast-iron key for the case to its belly bridge. After having been somehow safeguarded against the damaging effects of time, the 86-year-old Brazilian rosewood and mahogany instrument plays perfectly. A dream find for collectors and musicians alike, Dream Guitars sold the historic design within days. (martinguitar.com, dreamguitars.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Art & Collectibles

1056 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ai Weiwei’s $30,000 Bicycles Are Functional Flight...
The artist’s limited-edition bicycles represent the human need for freedom and expression…
Read Article
Hear What Barbara Guggenheim Says Is the Next Hot...
Hear Why Barbara Guggenheim taps Jean-Michel Basquiat as one to buy…
Read Article
Montblanc Jazzes Up Its Portfolio with Pens Honori...
This pen is the perfect gift for the music lover in your life…
Read Article
Photo by Jorge Monedero
Royal David Linley Reveals His Collecting Habits
Linley, who grew up a royal, talks about heritage, craft, and collectability…
Read Article
Walt Disney’s Will Among Magic Kingdom Collectible...
The Profiles in History sale will also offer animation cells and props from Disney’s greatest hits…
Read Article
Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
Own the Rarest Book J.K. Rowling Ever Made
Harry Potter fans, get ready to bid on a rare, bejeweled copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard
Read Article
Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to...
If you love The Hobbit, Star Trek, Ghostbusters, or the Dude, you’ll want to own these games…
View Slideshow
John Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper’s Piano Will Fetch Milli...
Lennon used this piano to compose Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, A Day in the Life, and more…
Read Article
Near-Complete Dodo Skeleton Sells for Enough to Ma...
The skeleton is one of only 12 in the world and the only one in private hands…
Read Article
Sotheby’s and IfOnly Auction off Memories of a Lif...
From culinary adventures to a heli-tour in the Himalayas, each lot is an enticing once-in-a-life...
Read Article
1056 Stories Available | Advanced search