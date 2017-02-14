Christie’s to Open a Multipurpose Masterpiece in Beverly Hills

Discerning collectors in Southern California will have a new point of purchase when Christie’s opens a Los Angeles complex in April. Spanning two stories, the 5,400-square-foot facility is on North Camden Drive in Beverly Hills and will provide the same cross-section of services that has made the auction house a global leader in the exclusive art and collectibles community.

“Our buyer base continues to expand in Los Angeles and we wanted to have a convenient location for clients,” says Brook Hazelton, president of the Americas for Christie's. “We also want to respond to what is important to them and so will lead with our postwar contemporary, impressionist, and modern art as well as with the luxury offerings of watches, jewelry, wine, and handbags that we sell.”

The site will provide both individual customers and those representing institutions (such as museums) not only access to a sales team but to appraisal and investment experts as well. Housed within the structure are private offices for consultations, a vault-like room for presenting exquisite jewels and other near-priceless pieces, and extensive exhibition space. The second floor also features a 1,400-square-foot outdoor entertainment venue. In addition, there will be interactive live-streams from Christie’s sales taking place elsewhere.

Tapped to take on the project was architect Kulapat Yantrasast and his 25-person design firm wHY. “There was a natural affinity toward wHY’s design,” says Hazelton. “And a real comfort level in working with the architect and team—it was a natural fit.”

The Beverly Hills haven, complementing current California locations in Century City and San Francisco, is the latest development in the company's drive to address its growing markets, both in the United States and China. Similar centers were opened in Shanghai and Beijing in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Headquartered in London, the auction house has been a premier conduit for the finest artistry and craftsmanship since founded by Scotsman James Christie in 1766. (christies.com)