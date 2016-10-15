Eric Clapton, Prince, and Frank Zappa Memorabilia In One Amazing Auction

On November 4 and 5, collectors of music memorabilia are sure to swoon over personal mementos from Eric Clapton, Prince, the Beatles, and Frank Zappa at Icons & Idols: Rock n’ Roll presented by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. Set to take the stage is a lineup of more than 700 lots—ranging from costumes and contracts to instruments and autographed incidentals—once owned by many of the industry’s legendary headliners.

Much of the spotlight will shine on 20 donations from guitar virtuoso Eric Clapton, winner of 18 Grammy Awards. On the block will be a host of his haberdashery, including a bespoke Loro Piana suit (signed), an autographed Gucci leather coat, and a series of shoes. Proceeds from Clapton’s collectibles will go to Crossroads Centre Antigua, a retreat he founded to help those in need of recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Mementos from another member of rock royalty, Prince, will be offered to the public only months after the innovative musician was found deceased in his home. Among the remembrances are handwritten lyrics to the song “I Hope We Work It Out” (estimated at $4,000 to $6,000), Prince’s paisley black jacket (estimated at $25,000 to $30,000), and his 1959 Gibson L48 guitar (estimated at $40,000 to $60,000).

Other impressive items at auction include a Grammy Nomination plaque awarded to the Beatles (estimated at $10,000 to $15,000), a guitar used by both the Rolling Stones and U2 ($10,000 to $20,000), a shirt worn in concert by Elvis Presley (estimated at $10,000 to $20,000), and a piano that Frank Sinatra gave to his daughter Tina (estimated at $20,000 to $40,000).

While the majority of the lots will be available on Saturday, the 5th, property from the estate of Frank and Gail Zappa will be the focus on Friday. The assemblage includes furnishings and fine art once owned by the famed composer, musician, and filmmaker.

A preview of the pieces featured in Icons & Idols: Rock n’ Roll will take place at Julien’s Auctions from October 31 through November 3. The sale itself will run from 10 am to 2 pm on both days, with bidding accepted in-person, by phone, and online. (juliensauctions.com)