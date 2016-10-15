Eric Clapton, Prince, and Frank Zappa Memorabilia In One Amazing Auction

  • A shirt worn in concert by Elvis Presley
  • Grammy Nomination plaque awarded to the Beatles
  • Prince’s paisley black jacket
  • A bespoke Loro Piana suit signed by Eric Clapton
  • Piano that Frank Sinatra gave to his daughter Tina
  • Gibson acoustic guitar used by the Rolling Stones and U2
  • Prince's 1959 Gibson L48 guitar
  • Prince's handwritten lyrics to the song “I Hope We Work It Out”
October 15, 2016

On November 4 and 5, collectors of music memorabilia are sure to swoon over personal mementos from Eric Clapton, Prince, the Beatles, and Frank Zappa at Icons & Idols: Rock n’ Roll presented by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. Set to take the stage is a lineup of more than 700 lots—ranging from costumes and contracts to instruments and autographed incidentals—once owned by many of the industry’s legendary headliners.

Much of the spotlight will shine on 20 donations from guitar virtuoso Eric Clapton, winner of 18 Grammy Awards. On the block will be a host of his haberdashery, including a bespoke Loro Piana suit (signed), an autographed Gucci leather coat, and a series of shoes. Proceeds from Clapton’s collectibles will go to Crossroads Centre Antigua, a retreat he founded to help those in need of recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Mementos from another member of rock royalty, Prince, will be offered to the public only months after the innovative musician was found deceased in his home. Among the remembrances are handwritten lyrics to the song “I Hope We Work It Out” (estimated at $4,000 to $6,000), Prince’s paisley black jacket (estimated at $25,000 to $30,000), and his 1959 Gibson L48 guitar (estimated at $40,000 to $60,000).

Other impressive items at auction include a Grammy Nomination plaque awarded to the Beatles (estimated at $10,000 to $15,000), a guitar used by both the Rolling Stones and U2 ($10,000 to $20,000), a shirt worn in concert by Elvis Presley (estimated at $10,000 to $20,000), and a piano that Frank Sinatra gave to his daughter Tina (estimated at $20,000 to $40,000).

While the majority of the lots will be available on Saturday, the 5th, property from the estate of Frank and Gail Zappa will be the focus on Friday. The assemblage includes furnishings and fine art once owned by the famed composer, musician, and filmmaker.  

A preview of the pieces featured in Icons & Idols: Rock n’ Roll will take place at Julien’s Auctions from October 31 through November 3. The sale itself will run from 10 am to 2 pm on both days, with bidding accepted in-person, by phone, and online. (juliensauctions.com

From Around the Web...

What's new in Art & Collectibles

1056 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ai Weiwei’s $30,000 Bicycles Are Functional Flight...
The artist’s limited-edition bicycles represent the human need for freedom and expression…
Read Article
Hear What Barbara Guggenheim Says Is the Next Hot...
Hear Why Barbara Guggenheim taps Jean-Michel Basquiat as one to buy…
Read Article
Montblanc Jazzes Up Its Portfolio with Pens Honori...
This pen is the perfect gift for the music lover in your life…
Read Article
Photo by Jorge Monedero
Royal David Linley Reveals His Collecting Habits
Linley, who grew up a royal, talks about heritage, craft, and collectability…
Read Article
Walt Disney’s Will Among Magic Kingdom Collectible...
The Profiles in History sale will also offer animation cells and props from Disney’s greatest hits…
Read Article
Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
Own the Rarest Book J.K. Rowling Ever Made
Harry Potter fans, get ready to bid on a rare, bejeweled copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard
Read Article
Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to...
If you love The Hobbit, Star Trek, Ghostbusters, or the Dude, you’ll want to own these games…
View Slideshow
John Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper’s Piano Will Fetch Milli...
Lennon used this piano to compose Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, A Day in the Life, and more…
Read Article
Near-Complete Dodo Skeleton Sells for Enough to Ma...
The skeleton is one of only 12 in the world and the only one in private hands…
Read Article
Sotheby’s and IfOnly Auction off Memories of a Lif...
From culinary adventures to a heli-tour in the Himalayas, each lot is an enticing once-in-a-life...
Read Article
1056 Stories Available | Advanced search