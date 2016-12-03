John Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper’s Piano Will Fetch Millions

  • The piano that John Lennon used to compose Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, A Day in the Life, and other songs from the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album
  • Sheila Gibson Stoodley
December 3, 2016

The piano that John Lennon used to compose Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, A Day in the Life, and other songs from the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album will be auctioned at Sotheby’s New York on December 10.

Sotheby’s deems it “the most musically significant John Lennon–owned piano to ever come to auction,” and the late Beatle might have agreed. The instrument features a brass plaque, commissioned in 1971 by the man himself, which names the songs that it helped bring to life.

Estimated at $1.2 million to $1.8 million, the circa-1872 piano could easily sell for more. The piano that Lennon used to write Imagine fetched $2.1 million in 2000, and a Lennon-played Gibson J-160E reached a dizzying closing bid of $2.4 million in November 2015.

The Lennon piano might tempt rock stars to raise their paddles. In 2000, singer George Michael won the Imagine piano, reportedly beating under-bidders Robbie Williams and Liam and Noel Gallagher for the privilege of owning it. (sothebys.com)

Photo by Jorge Monedero
Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
