Karl Lagerfeld and Faber-Castell Team Up on a Limited-Edition Art Kit

  • The Karlbox, a collection of high-caliber drawing instruments almost as colorful as the personality that inspired them
September 19, 2016

Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld once said, “Of all materials in the world, the one I like best is paper. It’s the starting point for a drawing and the finishing point for a photograph.” So it makes perfect sense that Lagerfeld—the head designer and creative director at Chanel, Fendi, and his namesake brand—teamed up with art supplier Faber-Castell to create the Karlbox, a collection of high-caliber drawing instruments almost as colorful as the personality that inspired them.

Made from beech wood, the black-lacquered art cases resemble Chinese wedding cabinets. Inside, each box features 350 art tools including watercolor pencils (in 120 different shades), ink pens, graphite pencils, crayons, brushes, sharpeners, and an eraser. Fanning out in a rainbow of lively hues, the picture-perfect boxes give artists everything they need to turn their flights of fancy into indelible images.

The sets are now available for $2,850 in select boutiques (including Gump's in San Francisco and the Museum of Modern Art in New York); only 2,500 of the boxes have been made, each with a serial-number plate and a certificate of authenticity. (fabercastell.com)

 

Photo by Jorge Monedero
Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
