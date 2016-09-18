Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” Dress for Sale

  • The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe will be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles on November 17
  • The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe
September 18, 2016

On a spring day in 1962, more than 15,000 guests gathered in Madison Square Garden to celebrate President John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday. Though numerous stars such as Ella Fitzgerald and Bobby Darin performed, Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe stole the show with her sultry, breathy rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.” (The sensuous song led JFK to joke, “I can now retire from politics after having had ‘Happy Birthday’ sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way.”)

While the performance itself has earned a place in the annals of history, the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe was just as memorable. The flesh-colored, backless evening gown (which Monroe called “skin and beads”) featured thousands of rhinestones that glittered like stars underneath the spotlight. Legend has it the nude dress was so form-fitting Monroe had to be sewn into it prior to the song. The performance was one of Monroe’s very last public appearances before her unexpected death less than three months later, and it is believed to be the last time she and JFK ever saw each other.

The dress—which last sold in 1999 for more than $1 million—will be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles on November 17. Prior to the sale, the dress will embark on an exclusive world tour with stops in the United States and Ireland. (juliensauctions.com)

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Art & Collectibles

1056 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ai Weiwei’s $30,000 Bicycles Are Functional Flight...
The artist’s limited-edition bicycles represent the human need for freedom and expression…
Read Article
Hear What Barbara Guggenheim Says Is the Next Hot...
Hear Why Barbara Guggenheim taps Jean-Michel Basquiat as one to buy…
Read Article
Montblanc Jazzes Up Its Portfolio with Pens Honori...
This pen is the perfect gift for the music lover in your life…
Read Article
Photo by Jorge Monedero
Royal David Linley Reveals His Collecting Habits
Linley, who grew up a royal, talks about heritage, craft, and collectability…
Read Article
Walt Disney’s Will Among Magic Kingdom Collectible...
The Profiles in History sale will also offer animation cells and props from Disney’s greatest hits…
Read Article
Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
Own the Rarest Book J.K. Rowling Ever Made
Harry Potter fans, get ready to bid on a rare, bejeweled copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard
Read Article
Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to...
If you love The Hobbit, Star Trek, Ghostbusters, or the Dude, you’ll want to own these games…
View Slideshow
John Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper’s Piano Will Fetch Milli...
Lennon used this piano to compose Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, A Day in the Life, and more…
Read Article
Near-Complete Dodo Skeleton Sells for Enough to Ma...
The skeleton is one of only 12 in the world and the only one in private hands…
Read Article
Sotheby’s and IfOnly Auction off Memories of a Lif...
From culinary adventures to a heli-tour in the Himalayas, each lot is an enticing once-in-a-life...
Read Article
1056 Stories Available | Advanced search