Near-Complete Dodo Skeleton Sells for Enough to Make Your Bank Account Extinct

  • Considered 95-percent complete, the composite skeleton of the Dodo bird was pieced together by a collector over four decades
  • Sheila Gibson Stoodley
December 1, 2016

Dodos might be extinct, but they’re not entirely gone. On November 22, Summers Place Auctions in West Sussex, England, sold a nearly complete Dodo skeleton for about $430,000.

Considered 95-percent complete, the composite skeleton was pieced together by a collector over four decades. A dozen other Dodo skeletons exist worldwide, but all are in museums, and only one of the 12 is assembled from the bones of a single bird.

In the end, a private collector secured the prize, knowing that he might go extinct before getting another chance to own a near-complete Dodo skeleton. Mauritius, the home of the Dodo, forbids export of Dodo bones, making it less and less likely that anyone will repeat the consigner’s feat. Summers Place states that the Dodo skeleton is the first to come to auction, and the first of its type to come to market in almost a century. (summersplaceauctions.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Art & Collectibles

1056 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ai Weiwei’s $30,000 Bicycles Are Functional Flight...
The artist’s limited-edition bicycles represent the human need for freedom and expression…
Read Article
Hear What Barbara Guggenheim Says Is the Next Hot...
Hear Why Barbara Guggenheim taps Jean-Michel Basquiat as one to buy…
Read Article
Montblanc Jazzes Up Its Portfolio with Pens Honori...
This pen is the perfect gift for the music lover in your life…
Read Article
Photo by Jorge Monedero
Royal David Linley Reveals His Collecting Habits
Linley, who grew up a royal, talks about heritage, craft, and collectability…
Read Article
Walt Disney’s Will Among Magic Kingdom Collectible...
The Profiles in History sale will also offer animation cells and props from Disney’s greatest hits…
Read Article
Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
Own the Rarest Book J.K. Rowling Ever Made
Harry Potter fans, get ready to bid on a rare, bejeweled copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard
Read Article
Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to...
If you love The Hobbit, Star Trek, Ghostbusters, or the Dude, you’ll want to own these games…
View Slideshow
John Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper’s Piano Will Fetch Milli...
Lennon used this piano to compose Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, A Day in the Life, and more…
Read Article
Near-Complete Dodo Skeleton Sells for Enough to Ma...
The skeleton is one of only 12 in the world and the only one in private hands…
Read Article
Sotheby’s and IfOnly Auction off Memories of a Lif...
From culinary adventures to a heli-tour in the Himalayas, each lot is an enticing once-in-a-life...
Read Article
1056 Stories Available | Advanced search