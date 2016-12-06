Own the Rarest Book J.K. Rowling Ever Made

  • Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
    The Tales of Beedle the Bard by J.K. Rowling Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
  • Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
    The Tales of Beedle the Bard by J.K. Rowling Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
  • Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
    The Tales of Beedle the Bard by J.K. Rowling Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
  • Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
    The Tales of Beedle the Bard by J.K. Rowling Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
  • Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
  • Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
  • Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
  • Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
  • Sheila Gibson Stoodley
December 6, 2016

Harry Potter fans have a chance to own the rarest book that J.K. Rowling ever made. On December 13 in London, Sotheby’s will sell a presentation copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard, which is handwritten and hand-illustrated by Rowling. A story from The Tales of Beedle the Bard, a wizarding-world collection of fairy tales, is a crucial plot driver in the seventh and final Harry Potter book.

Rowling made seven copies of The Tales of Beedle the Bard in 2007 and gave six to those who she deemed “most closely connected to the Harry Potter books.” She auctioned the seventh at Sotheby’s London that year to benefit her charity Lumos and reaped ₤1.95 million ($3.98 million). The book received a mass-market release in 2008.

This is the first copy to come to auction that Rowling bestowed on a person; she gave it to Barry Cunningham, her first publisher. Bound in brown Morocco leather and decorated with sterling silver ornaments and semi-precious rhodochrosite stones, the book is estimated at ₤300,000 to ₤500,000 (about $368,010 to $613,350). (sothebys.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Art & Collectibles

1056 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ai Weiwei’s $30,000 Bicycles Are Functional Flight...
The artist’s limited-edition bicycles represent the human need for freedom and expression…
Read Article
Hear What Barbara Guggenheim Says Is the Next Hot...
Hear Why Barbara Guggenheim taps Jean-Michel Basquiat as one to buy…
Read Article
Montblanc Jazzes Up Its Portfolio with Pens Honori...
This pen is the perfect gift for the music lover in your life…
Read Article
Photo by Jorge Monedero
Royal David Linley Reveals His Collecting Habits
Linley, who grew up a royal, talks about heritage, craft, and collectability…
Read Article
Walt Disney’s Will Among Magic Kingdom Collectible...
The Profiles in History sale will also offer animation cells and props from Disney’s greatest hits…
Read Article
Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
Own the Rarest Book J.K. Rowling Ever Made
Harry Potter fans, get ready to bid on a rare, bejeweled copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard
Read Article
Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to...
If you love The Hobbit, Star Trek, Ghostbusters, or the Dude, you’ll want to own these games…
View Slideshow
John Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper’s Piano Will Fetch Milli...
Lennon used this piano to compose Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, A Day in the Life, and more…
Read Article
Near-Complete Dodo Skeleton Sells for Enough to Ma...
The skeleton is one of only 12 in the world and the only one in private hands…
Read Article
Sotheby’s and IfOnly Auction off Memories of a Lif...
From culinary adventures to a heli-tour in the Himalayas, each lot is an enticing once-in-a-life...
Read Article
1056 Stories Available | Advanced search