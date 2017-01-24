Rare 1494 Christopher Columbus Book Detailing Discovery of New World to be Auctioned

  • Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
    Christopher Columbus Book Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
  • Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
    Christopher Columbus Book Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
  • Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
    Christopher Columbus Book Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
  • Nate D. Sanders Auctions
    Christopher Columbus Book Nate D. Sanders Auctions
  • Nate D. Sanders Auctions
    Christopher Columbus Book Nate D. Sanders Auctions
  • Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
  • Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
  • Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
  • Nate D. Sanders Auctions
  • Nate D. Sanders Auctions
January 24, 2017

Christopher Columbus needs no introduction. In 1492, the intrepid explorer, who set out to find a westward route to Asia, made history when he discovered the New World instead. On January 30, an exceptionally rare 1494 book which includes a letter penned by Columbus and addressed to Spain’s King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles, Calif. The book contains an in-depth account of the discoveries Columbus made during his first trip to the New World in 1492.

Titled “Christophorus Columbus, De insulis nuper in mari Indico inventis,” the 56-page hardbound book gives an in-depth account of the people and places the explorer encountered on his first trip to the New World. The historic book also features several woodcuts designed by German artist Albrecht Durer. The first representations of the New World, the woodcut engravings highlight the arrival of the Spanish, a crude map of an island, the construction of a fort on the island of Hispaniola, and Columbus’ caravel under full sail. In addition, a rendition of Ferdinand of Aragon holding the shields of Castile and León forms the title woodcut.

The highlight of the book is a letter Columbus wrote in March 1493 while sailing back to Europe on the Nina. The letter gives a vivid account of the mysterious and marvelous New World. “There are many spices and vast mines of gold and other metals in this island,” Columbus wrote. “They are so unsuspicious and so generous with what they possess, that no one who had not seen it would believe it. [They] show so much love that they would give their very hearts. As for monsters, I have found no trace of them except at the point in the second isle as one enters the Indies, which is inhabited by a people considered in all the isles as most ferocious, who eat human flesh.”

According to the Library of Congress, 17 editions of the letter were published between 1493 and 1497, and only eight copies are extant today. Despite being over 500 years old, this particular chronicle remains in very good condition. Featuring gorgeous gilt edges, the tightly bound tome will be a welcome addition to any library. Bidding for the book—which is being auctioned from the collection of Robert Menzies—begins at $750,000, giving history buffs the chance to own an important chronicle from bygone days. (natedsanders.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Art & Collectibles

1059 Stories Available | Advanced search
Photo by Nate D. Sanders Auctions
Rare 1494 Christopher Columbus Book Detailing Disc...
The book contains a letter that Columbus penned about the people and places he discovered on his...
Read Article
5 Pieces of Presidential History that Commanded To...
From a hunting knife to a copy of the Constitution, these items have become iconic of their owner…
View Slideshow
Photo by Moscow The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts
Matisse, Monet, and More: A Paris Exhibit Reveals...
Sergei Shchukin’s beloved art collection has not been assembled at a single site since the 1940s…
Read Article
Discovered: A Rare Leonardo da Vinci Drawing Worth...
The painting depicts the martyrdom of Saint Sebastian…
Read Article
The Pen of Your Childhood Dreams
MB&F and Caran d’Ache join forces to make a writing instrument that launches imagination into...
Read Article
Ai Weiwei’s $30,000 Bicycles Are Functional Flight...
The artist’s limited-edition bicycles represent the human need for freedom and expression…
Read Article
Hear What Barbara Guggenheim Says Is the Next Hot...
Hear Why Barbara Guggenheim taps Jean-Michel Basquiat as one to buy…
Read Article
Montblanc Jazzes Up Its Portfolio with Pens Honori...
This pen is the perfect gift for the music lover in your life…
Read Article
Photo by Jorge Monedero
Royal David Linley Reveals His Collecting Habits
Linley, who grew up a royal, talks about heritage, craft, and collectability…
Read Article
Walt Disney’s Will Among Magic Kingdom Collectible...
The Profiles in History sale will also offer animation cells and props from Disney’s greatest hits…
Read Article
1059 Stories Available | Advanced search