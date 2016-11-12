Rare Collection of More Than 1,000 Disneyland Artifacts to be Auctioned in November

This November, Disney fans have the chance to bring a piece of the happiest place on earth home with them. The Souvenirs of Disneyland auction, which will take place on November 19 in Sherman Oaks, Calif., features more than 1,000 items—some of which are being offered to the public for the very first time.

Hosted by Van Eaton Galleries, which specializes in animation artwork and collectibles, the sale will bring to the block rare memorabilia ranging from early park souvenirs to real props. Highlights include an original “It’s a Small World” audio-animatronic doll ($80,000 to $90,000), an original stretched portrait used in the Haunted Mansion attraction ($30,000 to $40,000), and an audio-animatronic sparrow from the Enchanted Tiki Room attraction ($35,000 to $45,000). In addition, Disneyland fans can purchase a one-of-a-kind Disneyland model with functioning trains and lights ($15,000 to $20,000), a section of carpet from Walt Disney’s apartment in Disneyland ($700 to $1,000), and an original painting from famed Disney animator Marc Davis used for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction ($15,000 to $20,000). Cast-member clothing, original signs, magazines, and artwork from Disneyland’s earliest days will also be available. The pieces will be on public display at the gallery’s headquarters in Sherman Oaks until the auction. Bids will be accepted in person and online. (vegalleries.com)