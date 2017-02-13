Romero Britto’s Art Makes the Perfect Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift

  • Texas Love by Romero Britto
  • Star State by Romero Britto
  • Cow Day by Romero Britto
  • The Hug by Romero Britto
February 13, 2017

Make your sweetheart’s day even brighter with a pop art piece created by Brazilian artist Romero Britto. From February 11 to 19, more than 100 of Britto’s original works will be for sale in Texas, giving attendees the chance to purchase last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for the connoisseurs in their lives. Inspired by visionaries such as Picasso and Warhol, Britto combines graffiti, cubism, and pop art to generate bold, colorful pieces.

The appropriately named Texas Love (valued at $4,750) features a kaleidoscope of colorful polka dots, stars, and stripes radiating from an outline of Texas; a winged heart is located in the center as if to symbolize that home is where the heart is. Star State (valued at $4,750) showcases a silver star, a winged heart, and a smattering of red polka dots on a flag—a modern interpretation of the Texas state flag. Cow Day displays a whimsical Texas longhorn (valued at $4,750) surrounded by red and blue hearts and colorful patches, and The Hug (valued at $9,995) boasts a friendly figure with outstretched arms.

The art will be on display and available for purchase at the Russell Collection Fine Art Gallery in Austin, Tex., and the Russell Art & Frame in Lakeway, Tex. Art lovers will also have the opportunity to socialize with Britto at one of three Meet the Artist receptions. (britto.com)

