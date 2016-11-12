See the Best in Intergalactic Fashion with Ritz-Carlton, Denver’s Star Wars Offer

The Mile High City is now home to a stellar new attraction as the Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibition opens at the Denver Art Museum on November 13. In promotion of the iconic space western’s wardrobe presentation, the Ritz-Carlton, Denver will be offering a themed overnight stay titled the Power of Costume by Day, the Luxury of a Guestroom by Night.

The museum’s temporary display (in collaboration with the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Service, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, and Lucasfilm Ltd.) will showcase more than 70 original costumes—prized memorabilia from the film franchise. Among the galactic getups are Darth Vader’s black body armor, a few of Queen Amidala’s gowns, a Chewbacca suit, and C3PO and R2D2’s droid duds. The display will be complemented with video commentary by a few of the movies’ designers and actors explaining their path to making cinematic history.

Those who reserve the Ritz-Carlton’s coinciding special receive one night’s accommodation in one of its 202 recently renovated guestrooms, two VIP tickets to the museum (guaranteeing untimed and undated access with priority admittance), and an in-room continental breakfast. In addition, guests are given the opportunity to name their own star through the White Dwarf Research Corporation, a non-profit devoted to scientific research and education in the field of astronomy.

Star Wars and the Power of Costume will remain at the Denver Art Museum through April 2. Pricing for the hotel’s package starts at $394 per night. (ritzcarlton.com; denverartmuseum.org)