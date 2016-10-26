The 10 Most Valuable Baseball World Series Collectibles of All Time

While some may argue that the national pastime is past its prime, come October, even the most fair-weather followers are fixed to their seats as baseball swings into the playoffs and its famed Fall Classic. And why not? The postseason is filled with pivotal moments that make cherished memories for every generation of fan. With names like Ruth, Jackson, Gehrig, and Gibson, the players and their plays have become immortalized as part of the legends and lore of the game. With that in mind, and to celebrate the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians, RobbReport.com has ranked the 10 most valuable pieces of World Series memorabilia of all time—each with a major-league price and story that is priceless.