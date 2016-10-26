The 10 Most Valuable Baseball World Series Collectibles of All Time

View slideshow
OCTOBER 26, 2016

While some may argue that the national pastime is past its prime, come October, even the most fair-weather followers are fixed to their seats as baseball swings into the playoffs and its famed Fall Classic. And why not? The postseason is filled with pivotal moments that make cherished memories for every generation of fan. With names like Ruth, Jackson, Gehrig, and Gibson, the players and their plays have become immortalized as part of the legends and lore of the game. With that in mind, and to celebrate the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians, RobbReport.com has ranked the 10 most valuable pieces of World Series memorabilia of all time—each with a major-league price and story that is priceless.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

13 Small but Wonderful Stocking Stuffers

The holiday tradition of hanging a stocking over the fireplace recalls memories infused with joy and anticipation. Though the toys on our list are a bit more elevated than an action figure, and the...
View Slideshow

5 Gifts for the Fitness Fan

If you find fun in building strength and pushing your physical limits, these five gifts and trips will definitely get your heart racing.
View Slideshow

These Four Stunning Watches Are at the Forefront of Design and Technology

Exquisite pieces from Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, De Bethune, and MB&F promise to captivate the consummate watch collector.
View Slideshow

9 Gifts for the Overscheduled Executive

Although the holidays are a time to come together and appreciate the simple things in life, the rest of the year can feel like a whirlwind of back-to-back meetings, connecting flights, and late...
View Slideshow

7 Million-Dollar Gifts

For the adventurous soul or avid collector on your gift list, these million-dollar gifts have a little something for everyone, from a semicustom yacht to a penthouse in Miami, or a supersonic private...
View Slideshow

10 Autumn-to-Winter Menswear Essentials to Keep You Stylish Throughout the Seasons

Artisanship, timeless style, and passion: These are the foundation blocks upon which The Armoury was built. The menswear store, which opened in Hong Kong 6 years ago and recently debuted in New York...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Art & Collectibles

1056 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ai Weiwei’s $30,000 Bicycles Are Functional Flight...
The artist’s limited-edition bicycles represent the human need for freedom and expression…
Read Article
Hear What Barbara Guggenheim Says Is the Next Hot...
Hear Why Barbara Guggenheim taps Jean-Michel Basquiat as one to buy…
Read Article
Montblanc Jazzes Up Its Portfolio with Pens Honori...
This pen is the perfect gift for the music lover in your life…
Read Article
Photo by Jorge Monedero
Royal David Linley Reveals His Collecting Habits
Linley, who grew up a royal, talks about heritage, craft, and collectability…
Read Article
Walt Disney’s Will Among Magic Kingdom Collectible...
The Profiles in History sale will also offer animation cells and props from Disney’s greatest hits…
Read Article
Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
Own the Rarest Book J.K. Rowling Ever Made
Harry Potter fans, get ready to bid on a rare, bejeweled copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard
Read Article
Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to...
If you love The Hobbit, Star Trek, Ghostbusters, or the Dude, you’ll want to own these games…
View Slideshow
John Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper’s Piano Will Fetch Milli...
Lennon used this piano to compose Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, A Day in the Life, and more…
Read Article
Near-Complete Dodo Skeleton Sells for Enough to Ma...
The skeleton is one of only 12 in the world and the only one in private hands…
Read Article
Sotheby’s and IfOnly Auction off Memories of a Lif...
From culinary adventures to a heli-tour in the Himalayas, each lot is an enticing once-in-a-life...
Read Article
1056 Stories Available | Advanced search