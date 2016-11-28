10 Strikingly Different Chess Sets

Chess is an ancient game, dating back to the 6th century. Its intellectual challenge and timeless appeal has tempted countless artists and architects to design chess sets. Few can play at the level of Norwegian champion Magnus Carlsen and Russian challenger Sergey Karjakin, who just faced off at the World Chess Championship in New York. Carlsen defeated Karjakin and kept his title by winning three of the four rapid chess matches in a tie-breaking event on November 30. But novices and grandmasters alike will succumb to the allure of these chess sets.