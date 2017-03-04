$100,000 Worth of Rare Vintage Concert Posters Are Up for Grabs

Last November, Heritage Auctions opened up a treasure trove for music buffs. The Dallas-based auction house presented a rare collection of more than 100 original concert posters—featuring Jimi Hendrix, the Velvet Underground and Nico, and Hank Williams, among other legends—that belonged to an anonymous collector. Now that same collector—who pulled in more than $250,000 during his November sale—is back for an encore, presenting a new round of 133 original posters promoting the Beatles, Bob Marley, Barbra Streisand, Janis Joplin, and other immortal 20th-century names.

The March 18 auction is bound to bring in high bids—it’s just a matter of how high. Many of the posters auctioned in Heritage’s November sale far surpassed their presale estimates. The biggest surprise of that event was an Andy Warhol/Velvet Underground poster, which went for $10,000—more than 13 times its presale estimate of $750. “So many of the posters are being offered for the first time,” says Giles Moon, consignment director of entertainment and music memorabilia at Heritage. “It’s hard to say where it’s going to go.”