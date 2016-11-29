11 of the World’s Most Iconic Photographs Are Up for Grabs

NOVEMBER 29, 2016

On December 2 and 3, Guernsey’s will be presenting the Neil Leifer Photographic Collection for auction at Bohemian National Hall in New York City. The two-day event will include original works by the world-renowned 73-year-old photographer himself—exact prints used for Sports Illustrated, Time, and Life magazines—as well as signed vintage prints (from the first sets of original developing) by such greats as Douglas Kirkland and Steve McCurry that were once gifted to Leifer. From the auction’s approximately 700 lots, the following 11 legendary photographs will no doubt be top contenders, certain to be snapped up at shutter speed. (guernseys.com)

