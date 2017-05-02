4 Must-See Highlights of This Week’s Collective Design Fair

View slideshow
MAY 02, 2017

Now into its fifth year, New York’s Collective Design Fair will open its doors this Wednesday showcasing some of the biggest talents in modern and contemporary art and design. This year’s edition—taking place at Skylight Clarkson Square from May 3 through 7—will play host to 27 renowned galleries and more than 40 exhibitors from around the globe. The laundry list of exhibitions might seem overwhelming, but never fear—we’ve trimmed the whole thing down to a handful of the show’s sure-to-please gems. Read on for the top four highlights of the show.

