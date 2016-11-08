5 Pricey Presidential Collectibles Worth More Than the Job’s Salary

During the course of the United States’ 240 years as a nation, it has had 44 presidents, each creating a lasting imprint on the country while adding to the cumulative legacy of the position and its power. It is perhaps why their memorabilia has such mystique and allure for collectors.

While the question of who will be the 45th commander-in-chief is currently being decided, here is a look back at a few of the pricey presidential collectibles that have crossed the block at auction—all items that fetched more than the job’s current salary of $400,000.