Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to Play

“Movies have that backstory,” says Jack Guarnieri, owner of Jersey Jack Pinball in Lakewood, N.J. “They have the recognition that gives you a lot of interest in the games immediately.” The company’s debut machine, released in 2013, was based on The Wizard of Oz. Its latest offering was inspired by another film about an epic quest in a fantasy world: The Hobbit.

Jersey Jack’s aren’t the only machines with movie themes. As illustrated by these new or perennially popular games, inspirations can range from an action adventure to a supernatural comedy to a cult classic.