May the Fourth Be with You: 5 Star Wars Accessories with Galactic Appeal

May the Fourth, a day when we celebrate the immense cultural impact of the Star Wars franchise, is usually a time for rejoicing within the fandom, but this year the date is a little bittersweet, as it serves as a reminder of the fact that we must wait another seven months for the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on December 15. But have no fear (for that leads to the dark side), here we have compiled five Star Wars–themed accessories to help get you through the long coming months.