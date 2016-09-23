The Most Expensive Star Trek Memorabilia Ever Sold at Auction

View slideshow
SEPTEMBER 23, 2016

In September of 1966, the television show Star Trek aired its first episode and transported audiences to a future filled with alien life forms, visionary technology, and a united human race that had made travel to the far reaches of outer space commonplace.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, the original series boldly went where no one had gone before but was ahead of its time. The sci-fi drama only lasted 79 episodes spread over three seasons before being cancelled by NBC—ironically just more than a month before the first manned moon landing. Despite the brief duration, however, Captain James Tiberius Kirk and his crew aboard the starship Enterprise were eventually responsible for another six series spin-offs and 14 major motion pictures (with a total of 15 Academy Award nominations). And another movie and TV show are soon to materialize.

In honor of the franchise’s 50th  anniversary this month, here are the 5 most expensive pieces of Star Trek memorabilia to sell at auction—galactic collectibles from a production that has certainly lived long and prospered.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Travel Essentials for Getting Through the Holidays in Style

For many, the arrival of the holiday season means slammed calendars and nonstop travel plans. The keys to ensuring the least amount of stress when heading from one destination to the next are to pick...
View Slideshow

6 Stunning Pieces of Statement Jewelry

Ready to turn heads? These six designers are known for their spotlight-grabbing jewelry—check out our favorites and plan your next big entrance…
View Slideshow

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Travel Extraordinaire by Land and Air

This time of year, airports, railway stations, and roads see an upturn in traffic as many plan for their pilgrimage back home to reconnect with friends and family. It is a mass migration immortalized...
View Slideshow

5 Pearl Gifts that Will Wow

Stunning pearl creations from these four fabulous jewelry designers give the Queen of Gems her proper due.
View Slideshow

10 Incredible Reasons to Visit the Maldives Now

There are already thousands of reasons to visit the Maldives. The remote island-nation—whose approximately 1,200 Eden-like isles are scattered along 35,000 square miles in the middle of the Indian...
View Slideshow

10 Things the Editors Are Obsessing about This Holiday Season

What the editors are obsessing about this holiday season.
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Art & Collectibles

1056 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ai Weiwei’s $30,000 Bicycles Are Functional Flight...
The artist’s limited-edition bicycles represent the human need for freedom and expression…
Read Article
Hear What Barbara Guggenheim Says Is the Next Hot...
Hear Why Barbara Guggenheim taps Jean-Michel Basquiat as one to buy…
Read Article
Montblanc Jazzes Up Its Portfolio with Pens Honori...
This pen is the perfect gift for the music lover in your life…
Read Article
Photo by Jorge Monedero
Royal David Linley Reveals His Collecting Habits
Linley, who grew up a royal, talks about heritage, craft, and collectability…
Read Article
Walt Disney’s Will Among Magic Kingdom Collectible...
The Profiles in History sale will also offer animation cells and props from Disney’s greatest hits…
Read Article
Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie
Own the Rarest Book J.K. Rowling Ever Made
Harry Potter fans, get ready to bid on a rare, bejeweled copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard
Read Article
Four New Pinball Machines That Movie Buffs Have to...
If you love The Hobbit, Star Trek, Ghostbusters, or the Dude, you’ll want to own these games…
View Slideshow
John Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper’s Piano Will Fetch Milli...
Lennon used this piano to compose Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, A Day in the Life, and more…
Read Article
Near-Complete Dodo Skeleton Sells for Enough to Ma...
The skeleton is one of only 12 in the world and the only one in private hands…
Read Article
Sotheby’s and IfOnly Auction off Memories of a Lif...
From culinary adventures to a heli-tour in the Himalayas, each lot is an enticing once-in-a-life...
Read Article
1056 Stories Available | Advanced search