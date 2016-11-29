Sotheby’s and IfOnly Auction off Memories of a Lifetime

November 29, 2016

A sale for the soul, Sotheby’s IfOnly Presents: the Experiences Auction, from November 28 through December 9, will offer lasting memories rather than material acquisition. The auction house has partnered with events broker IfOnly to present more than 25 unique adventures with celebrities and experts in the fields of entertainment, gastronomy, and the arts.

The illustrious lots include: two tickets (orchestra seats) to the brilliant Broadway production Hamilton and the chance to attend the cast’s after-party; a 10-day photography workshop in Bali with one of National Geographic’s iconic photojournalists; a personalized crossword from New York Times puzzle master David Kwong; the chance to attend the London film premiere of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, followed by a meet-and-greet with actor Forest Whitaker; and a five-day Himalayan expedition with helicopter tours of Nepal’s highest peaks.

Competition will also be steep among sports enthusiasts as they vie for packages that promise a chance to sail aboard a 12-meter America’s Cup yacht on Long Island Sound; take a tennis lesson with pro Brad Gilbert (formerly ranked fourth in the world); or play a round on the golf course of one’s choice with acclaimed coach Brian Mogg.

In addition, foodies will find exclusive dining presentations offered at NoMad, the James Beard House, Meadowood Napa Valley (paired with wines from Screaming Eagle), and chef Charlie Palmer’s restaurants. Also on the menu is a farmer’s market foray with Alice Waters of Chez Panisse.

Bidding for the auction is being conducted solely online, with a portion of each lot’s proceeds going to a related cause. (sothebys.com, ifonly.com)

