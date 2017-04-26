Steven Spielberg and George Lucas Pay a Premium for This Man’s Furniture Designs

  • The lamp Nakashima designed in 1978 for Edmund Bennett of Bethesda, Md., incorporates a natural root base and an architecturally inspired shade
    The lamp Nakashima designed in 1978 for Edmund Bennett of Bethesda, Md., incorporates a natural root base and an architecturally inspired shade
  • George Nakashima
    George Nakashima
  • The lamp Nakashima designed in 1978 for Edmund Bennett of Bethesda, Md., incorporates a natural root base and an architecturally inspired shade
  • George Nakashima
    April 26, 2017

    Modernism has been a lifelong passion for Peter Loughrey, founder of Los Angeles Modern Auctions, which specializes in the sale of 20th-century fine art and design. Trained at Sotheby’s in London, Loughrey opened his first vintage-furniture gallery in 1989 and has since expanded his trade to include prints, drawings, and paintings from the last century. His firm was commissioned to sell the Atlantic Richfield Company’s corporate art collection in 1999, and he consults with international collectors on the work of such influential designers as Charles and Ray Eames, Billy Haines, and R. M. Schindler. Presently, he advises clients to consider pieces by the American architect and furniture maker George Nakashima (1905–1990).

    The Proposition
    The draw of Nakashima is visual strength and functionality. Also, he was an interesting figure. Born in the Pacific Northwest, he was immersed in his Japanese heritage while interned during World War II, and this experience informed his work for the rest of his life. He looked at wood the way a master diamond cutter looks at a raw stone; he spent years, even decades, studying a piece of wood before he decided how to cut and shape it into what it wanted to be.

    The Selling Points
    His Conoid chair is probably his most iconic form, because a truly cantilevered wooden chair didn’t exist before he designed this one. Today, with extraordinary pieces consistently selling in the low six figures, buyers tend to be fairly sophisticated. In recent years, people like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Will Ferrell, and other tastemakers have picked up some of these remarkable examples, and that has increased Nakashima’s popularity.

    The Estimate
    The Conoid dining chairs were about $150 to $180 each when he first started making them. Now a good example brings $5,000, and exceptional ones can bring $10,000. In 1978 he made a $245 lamp, which we sold to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art [in 2015] for $15,000, a record price. In the context of current demand, with more pieces going into museums and collections, I would not be surprised to see a little lamp like that bringing $50,000, $100,000, or maybe even $1 million someday. 

    From Around the Web...

    What's new in Art & Collectibles

    1076 Stories Available | Advanced search
    The lamp Nakashima designed in 1978 for Edmund Bennett of Bethesda, Md., incorporates a natural root base and an architecturally inspired shade
    Steven Spielberg and George Lucas Pay a Premium fo...
    Prices for pieces by George Nakashima are receiving fresh polish thanks to some serious collectors…
    Read Article
    Hervé Van der Straeten’s Pipe Show
    A French Designer Reaches the Rainbow with His New...
    Hervé Van der Straeten’s vivid Pipe Show is a conversation piece that takes about 2 months to make…
    Read Article
    San Francisco’s Berggruen Gallery
    This San Francisco Gallery’s New Home May Be Best...
    The newly designed space south of Market holds Berggruen Gallery’s Matisses, Picassos, and more…
    Read Article
    Christie’s Beverly Hills flagship
    Christie’s Beverly Hills Flagship Features Exhibit...
    The opening exhibition features works from Picasso, Monet, Bacon, Twombly, Basquiat, and others…
    Read Article
    Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing. Photo by SNAP/REX/Shutterstock
    Patrick Swayze Lives On Through an Auction of His...
    Julien’s opens its 2017 auctions with Patrick Swayze mementos that are sure to be a crowd pleaser…
    Read Article
    1973 Andy Warhol silkscreen from the artist’s Mao series
    Andy Warhol’s Controversial Mao Goes up for Auctio...
    Warhol’s silkscreen depicting the Chinese communist leader hits the auction block on April 2…
    Read Article
    Stanley Bard part-owner and manager of Manhattan’s legendary Chelsea Hotel
    Legendary Chelsea Hotel Manager Stanley Bard’s Art...
    The art collection of legendary Chelsea Hotel manager Stanley Bard will hit the auction block…
    Read Article
    Rothko’s No. 1, painted in 1949 as the first in a series of 12
    Works by Rothko and Rauschenberg Are Expected to C...
    No. 1 and Transom will hit the block as two of 50-plus lots at a Christie’s London sale in New York…
    Read Article
    Jackie Kennedy’s Secret Letters Come to Auction
    Heartfelt correspondence and stunning jewels are among many remarkable items set to cross the block...
    Read Article
    $100,000 Worth of Rare Vintage Concert Posters Are...
    The Beatles, Bob Marley, and Barbra Streisand all hit the auction block in this landmark sale…
    View Slideshow
    1076 Stories Available | Advanced search