A Surreal Evening of Art

On December 15, Christie’s will be auctioning art pieces provided by the Edward James Foundation as part of Christie’s Classic Week in London. The evening, titled A Surreal Legacy, will comprise 200 lots featuring works from prominent artists of the surrealist movement, such as Salvador Dalí and Pavel Tchelitchew, alongside select pieces from the historic West Dean House. James, who himself was a well-known poet, was a lifelong supporter of the arts and most prominently the surrealist movement. Highlights from the collection include pieces that James and Dalí designed together during the 1930s, such as A sofa in the form of Mae West’s lips (estimate: $310,000 to $500,000) and Lobster Telephone (white aphrodisiac) (estimate: $185,000 to $310,000). For those interested in the dreamlike pieces, they will be on display for viewing from December 10 through 15 before going on sale at Christie’s King Street location. (christies.com)