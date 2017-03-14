Works by Rothko and Rauschenberg Are Expected to Command Millions at Auction

  • Rothko’s No. 1, painted in 1949 as the first in a series of 12
    Photo by Christie’s Images Ltd.. Rothko’s No. 1, painted in 1949 as the first in a series of 12
March 14, 2017

Masters of 20th-century art meet on the auction block.

Abstract expressionism is having a reunion. Mark Rothko and Robert Rauschenberg—two artists known for very different approaches to the post–World War II art movement—will share the spotlight this spring at Christie’s London (christies​.com) in a high-profile auction of two influential works.
Rothko’s No. 1, painted in 1949 as the first in a series of 12, is an early example of his signature style combining blurred planes of vibrant color. The canvas, which remained in Rothko’s personal collection until his death in 1970, is estimated to sell for more than $10 million. Transom, by contrast, is a decisive example of Rauschenberg’s penchant for nontraditional media—in this case, silk-screen techniques previously used only for commercial purposes. The work depicts incongruous images of rooftop water towers, military helicopters, and nude women, and is expected to fetch upwards of $4.9 million.

Fresh from a world tour, having traveled from Hong Kong to New York for side-by-side exhibitions, the works are making their last stop in London. As two of 50-plus lots, they will hit the block at Christie’s Post-War and Contemporary Art evening auction on March 7.  
 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Art & Collectibles

1076 Stories Available | Advanced search
The lamp Nakashima designed in 1978 for Edmund Bennett of Bethesda, Md., incorporates a natural root base and an architecturally inspired shade
Steven Spielberg and George Lucas Pay a Premium fo...
Prices for pieces by George Nakashima are receiving fresh polish thanks to some serious collectors…
Read Article
Hervé Van der Straeten’s Pipe Show
A French Designer Reaches the Rainbow with His New...
Hervé Van der Straeten’s vivid Pipe Show is a conversation piece that takes about 2 months to make…
Read Article
San Francisco’s Berggruen Gallery
This San Francisco Gallery’s New Home May Be Best...
The newly designed space south of Market holds Berggruen Gallery’s Matisses, Picassos, and more…
Read Article
Christie’s Beverly Hills flagship
Christie’s Beverly Hills Flagship Features Exhibit...
The opening exhibition features works from Picasso, Monet, Bacon, Twombly, Basquiat, and others…
Read Article
Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing. Photo by SNAP/REX/Shutterstock
Patrick Swayze Lives On Through an Auction of His...
Julien’s opens its 2017 auctions with Patrick Swayze mementos that are sure to be a crowd pleaser…
Read Article
1973 Andy Warhol silkscreen from the artist’s Mao series
Andy Warhol’s Controversial Mao Goes up for Auctio...
Warhol’s silkscreen depicting the Chinese communist leader hits the auction block on April 2…
Read Article
Stanley Bard part-owner and manager of Manhattan’s legendary Chelsea Hotel
Legendary Chelsea Hotel Manager Stanley Bard’s Art...
The art collection of legendary Chelsea Hotel manager Stanley Bard will hit the auction block…
Read Article
Rothko’s No. 1, painted in 1949 as the first in a series of 12
Works by Rothko and Rauschenberg Are Expected to C...
No. 1 and Transom will hit the block as two of 50-plus lots at a Christie’s London sale in New York…
Read Article
Jackie Kennedy’s Secret Letters Come to Auction
Heartfelt correspondence and stunning jewels are among many remarkable items set to cross the block...
Read Article
$100,000 Worth of Rare Vintage Concert Posters Are...
The Beatles, Bob Marley, and Barbra Streisand all hit the auction block in this landmark sale…
View Slideshow
1076 Stories Available | Advanced search