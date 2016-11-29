Yayoi Kusama’s Mesmerizing Infinity Rooms Embark on a North American Tour

When the Broad museum opened its doors last year in downtown Los Angeles, aesthetes from across the globe flocked to the contemporary art mecca to see a remarkable collection of more than 2,000 art pieces. Though seeing works from artistic greats such as Andy Warhol, Ed Ruscha, and Robert Therrien is more than worth a trip to the avant-garde museum, the attraction that continues to draw the most attention is Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away. Created by legendary octogenarian artist Yayoi Kusama, the experiential exhibit utilizes walls of mirrors, pools of water, and endless strands of multicolored LED lights to create a colorful kaleidoscope that each guest experiences individually for around a minute.

The beloved installation helped inspire Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, a traveling exhibition that will debut at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in February before making stops at the Seattle Art Museum (June 30 to September 10, 2017), the Broad (October 2017 to January 2018), the Art Gallery of Ontario (March to May 2018), and the Cleveland Museum of Art (July to October 2018). In addition to paintings, sculptures, and other artwork from the 1950s to the present, the exhibition will also showcase the evolution of Kusama’s infinity rooms.

The installation begins with Infinity Mirror Room—Phalli’s Field (1965), a whimsical collection of red-dotted tubes in a mirror-lined room. Next, guests will glimpse the dizzying Infinity Mirror Room—Love Forever (1966), a chamber of colorful flashing lights. Dots Obsession—Loved Transformed into Dots (2009) explores Kusama’s love of polka dots through a throng of inflatable balls covered with black dots. Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity (2009) and Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away (2013) use lanterns, LED lights, and mirrors to seemingly extend the exhibitions into eternity. Kusama’s hands-on installation, The Obliteration Room (2002), will serve as the finale. Guests are invited to decorate the all-white living-room replica with a rainbow of multicolored polka-dot stickers.

The traveling display will also showcase several recent works by Kusama, such as the newly completed All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016) infinity room, which features dozens of dotted yellow pumpkins. The traveling collection will be the most significant North American tour of Kusama’s works in nearly two decades. (yayoi-kusama.jp)