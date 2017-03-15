The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Racer Refined for the Road

  • The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
    The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
    The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
    The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The interior of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
    The interior of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • A seat option for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
    A seat option for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The interior of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
    The interior of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
    The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The interior of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • A seat option for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The interior of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
  • The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
March 15, 2017

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 proves that even the most successful models can benefit from the occasional makeover in order to maintain an edge on the competition. Revisions on next year’s road-ready racer, however, are more than skin deep as they include a new engine and a redesigned chassis. Also part of the package are plenty of options to enhance one’s driving experience in the eye-catching coupe.

The primary update under the hood is a naturally aspirated 4-liter flat-six engine like the one found in the 911’s motorsport variants, the RSR and GT3 R. The car’s pumped-up heart harnesses 500 horses (generating 339 ft lbs of torque) and is managed by the marque’s 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (which comes standard). The power train lets the two-door tear from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and top out at 197 mph. A 6-speed manual alternative adds 0.6 second to the aforementioned rate of acceleration, raises the maximum speed to 198 mph, and shaves the vehicle's overall weight to 3,116 pounds—a 37-pound reduction. And to help the car cut through the air, exterior design details include an aerodynamically fashioned spoiler and fascia at the front, and a carbon-fiber wing, exhaust air vents, and a new diffuser at the back.

Whether tackling a track’s turns or weaving through traffic, the GT3 is an automotive gymnast—nimble and beautifully balanced. This is due, in great part, to its rear-axle steering which simulates a variable wheelbase. At high speed, the back wheels follow the direction of the front ones for better responsiveness and greater stability. Going slow, drivers will discover that less is more when it comes to speed and handling, respectively, as the rear wheels turn counter to those at the front, seemingly shortening the wheelbase and tightening the turning radius.

The interior is equally as sporty and adaptable, especially with three seat options that include Porsche’s Sports Seat Plus (with an emphasis on lateral support), the Adaptive Sports Seat Plus (with seat memory and 18-way electric adjustments), and full bucket seats with backrests braced with carbon fiber. The onboard electronics suite includes the Porsche Communication Management system (with navigation and Apple Car Play) for connectivity, and the Porsche Track Precision App (which records drive data) for pilots who want to improve their performance.

With the latest GT3, Porsche continues to progress the model it introduced in 1999—one that quickly conquered such renowned races as the 24 Hours Nürburgring and the 24 Hours of Daytona. The 2018 version will be available in the United States by fall of this year and carries a base price of $143,600. (porsche.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2648 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 250 LM that took the checkered flag at Le Mans in 1965.
The Petersen Automotive Museum Celebrates 70 Years...
The 15-car exhibition includes some of the marque’s most memorable machines…
Read Article
2018 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Lunges Ahead with New 2018 F-Type Lineup
The 2018 Jaguar F-Type now offers a wider range of power trains and tech features to choose from…
Read Article
Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder
Lamborghini’s Huracán RWD Spyder Proves That Less...
The recently released raging bull is a wilder ride than its all-wheel-drive counterpart…
Read Article
Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept.
Infiniti Focuses on the Future of SUVs with the QX...
Revealed at the New York Auto Show, the vehicle displays the marque’s enlightened exterior design…
Read Article
Porsche Design Tower Miami
What it’s Really Like to Ride the World’s Most Adv...
We head to the opening of the Porsche Design Tower Miami for a ride in the famed Dezervator…
Read Article
The 2015 McLaren P1 GTR being offered at the RM Sotheby's Villa Erba sale.
Hypercars from McLaren, Ferrari, and Porsche to Be...
A McLaren P1 GTR, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and Porsche 918 Spyder to be offered at Villa Erba sale…
Read Article
The Fittipaldi EF7 VGT by Pininfarina
Pininfarina’s Fittipaldi EF7 VGT Track Car Comes w...
The coachbuilder teamed with renowned racer Emerson Fittipaldi to create the carbon-fiber...
Read Article
Six Visionary Electric Vehicles Designed with Eart...
Jaguar and Bentley are among the marques charging ahead on all-electric cars and concepts…
View Slideshow
The Callaway Corvette Aerowagen Shooting Brake
Callaway’s Corvette AeroWagen Shooting Brake: Part...
The performance package gives the car 757 hp and a rear hatch…
Read Article
The Rickman Revival Velocette
Mechanized Marvels Share Center Stage at the Handb...
The three-day celebration of beautiful bikes will also feature a Wall of Death stunt show…
Read Article
2648 Stories Available | Advanced search