This 626 hp Flying Spur Is Bentley’s Fastest Four-Door Yet

A posh sedan with plenty of power and performance, the Bentley Flying Spur W12 S is the marque’s fastest four-door to date. The tuned-up tourer carries a 6-liter, twin-turbo W-12 engine that has now been boosted to 626 hp and given 605 ft lbs of torque. With the pumped-up power train, the new edition can take off at a rate of zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds before topping out at 202 mph.

The infusion of sports-car characteristics continues with a more responsive suspension system, an all-wheel-drive differential (with a rear-biased torque ratio of 40:60), improved damper and stability measures, and the option of carbon-ceramic brakes—elements incorporated to enhance traction and control while still pampering passengers.

The souped-up sedan has also been given stylistic muscle to match. Exterior embellishments include gloss-black treatments for much of the exterior componentry (the radiator matrix and window surrounds, for example) and select elements from the marque’s Beluga trim package (including the rear diffusor and door mirrors). And the prominent rear haunches are accentuated by gloss-black 21-inch, 7-spoke alloy wheels (or an optional 21-inch, 5-spoke version) for a stance nothing short of striking.

The interior is equally dramatic with ubiquitous black for the fascia and paneling (also available in a carbon-fiber finish) as well as the diamond-quilted leather upholstery (accented in a choice of 17 colors). Offered as standard features are the three-spoke Sport Plus steering wheel, knurled gearshift paddles, and headrests and tread-plates with “W12 S” branded on both.

Though the driving experience is not one to be missed, those in the backseat will benefit from a touchscreen infotainment system housed within the rear center console. The push-button-activated accessory also provides climate control and Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity on demand. Delivery of the Flying Spur W12 S will begin by the end of this year. (bentleymotors.com)