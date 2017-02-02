Actor Keanu Reeves Talks about His Passion Project: The Arch Motorcycle Company

  • Photo by Emily Winiker
    Arch founders Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves are as no-nonsense as the bikes they make Photo by Emily Winiker
February 2, 2017

Arch Motorcycle Company’s Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves talk about the passion that goes into producing the swift and sleek KRGT-1.

The sprawling warehouse in Greater Los Angeles that houses the Arch Motorcycle Company could be mistaken for one of the city’s hip contemporary-art galleries. Behind the factory’s frosted-glass doors are polished concrete floors and white walls hung with large canvases.

It’s an inspired setting for the two-wheeled, purely kinetic modern sculpture that is created and displayed here, commanding the attention of anyone with a passion for speed and design.

The company was established in 2011 by custom-motorcycle builder Gard Hollinger and hard-core rider and actor Keanu Reeves. “Our partnership was forged around the first bike that Gard made with me,” says Reeves, referring to the custom build that Hollinger began creating with him in 2007 and delivered 4 years later. “Over that course of time, we really got to know each other, know each other’s taste and sense of humor. Going from that prototype and making the decision to start a company, there was a shared vision and a dream to build this unique custom production motorcycle.”

The $78,000 Arch KRGT-1 is essentially the production version of Reeves’s custom bike, but each example can be personalized with a unique finish and a variety of ergonomic options. “It’s a production bike, but it’s your bike,” says Reeves. “No one else is going to have your bike.”


Reeves put thousands of miles into developing and refining the KRGT-1, often riding it for 8 hours or more in a day to ensure that it’s suited to serious riders like himself. (“I ride a bike every day,” he says. “I mean, it’s my preferred mode of transportation.”) The bike, which weighs 538 pounds, is blisteringly quick, and it has boundless torque, superior handling dynamics, and ergonomics that have been perfected for riding mile after mile.

The KRGT-1 features an engine based on the one that has powered Harley-Davidsons for decades. It’s an enormous 124 cu in (2,032 cc) fuel-injected twin-cam that is built by S&S Cycle and engineered by Arch to incorporate a special downdraft air-intake system. The bike is also equipped with a 6-speed transmission with a proprietary high-torque main shaft. The left-hand primary drive uses a proprietary belt with a compact clutch basket capable of transferring all 150 ft lbs of torque, while the right-side final drive is by chain.

Pages

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2585 Stories Available | Advanced search
Waldorf Astoria’s Driving Experiences Deliver the...
The 2017 program provides the Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder and Aventador S at six locations…
Read Article
Mercedes-Benz Makes a Performance Push with Nine N...
The crossovers, coupes, convertibles, and sedans show they are a class above the standard models…
View Slideshow
Ronin Motor Works Releases the Last of Its One-of-...
Based on a Buell 1125R, Ronin #5 features acid etchings by Denver-based artist Jason Thielke…
Read Article
Here Is How the 2017 Arizona Car Auctions’ Best on...
Now that the desert’s dazzling automotive display has ended, here’s how our premier picks fared…
View Slideshow
Peter Mullin Muses About His Winning 1936 Bugatti...
The famed collector shares why his Bugatti, named Best of Show in Arizona, is in a class by itself…
Read Article
This Boutique Hotel’s Amenities Include a Custom M...
You can book a vroom with your room at the Restoration in Charleston, South Carolina…
Read Article
The New 2017 Aprilia Motorcycles Are Swift and Sed...
With the RSV4 and Tuono V4 1100 lines, the Italian bike builder hits the market at full throttle…
Read Article
The New BMW M760Li xDrive Is a Sledgehammer Wrappe...
The 610 hp high-performance 7 Series variant is BMW’s quickest road car ever…
Read Article
A Ferrari from Magnum, P.I. Plays it Cool at Aucti...
Documented to have been driven by the actor, the car comes with less than 36,000 miles…
Read Article
Floyd Mayweather’s Bugatti Veyron Fails to Meet As...
A knockout in both appearance and performance, a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport formerly...
Read Article
2585 Stories Available | Advanced search