Aston Martin and the Breeders’ Cup Promise Plenty of Horsepower

  • Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., on November 4
  • Breeders’ Cup World Championships
  • Breeders’ Cup World Championships
  • Breeders’ Cup World Championships
  • Breeders’ Cup World Championships
  • Breeders’ Cup World Championships
November 3, 2016

Horsepower, both automotive and equestrian, will be on full display as Aston Martin partners with the 2016 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., on November 4 and 5. The thoroughbred head-to-head will be the British luxury automaker’s first collaboration with a sporting event in the United States.

Established in 1984, the grade I stakes series consists of 13 races that range from a seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares to the 1.5-mile turf run for horses three years of age and older. Entrants qualify either by winning a Breeders’ Cup Challenge race (held globally throughout the year) or based on a cumulative points system. The two-day competition culminates with the Breeders’ Cup Classic—a one-and-a-quarter-mile contest. A victor in the latter as well as the coveted Triple Crown completes the sport’s Grand Slam, an accomplishment realized for the first time in history by American Pharoah in 2015. Setting a record this year, however, will be Santa Anita Park itself, as it hosts the event for an unprecedented ninth time with purses and awards paying out $28 million in total.

Sharing the paddock will be Aston Martin’s own impressive performers including the DB11, Vanquish, and Rapide S. The line will also be exhibited at the event’s official VIP host hotel, the Langham, where select invitees will be chauffeured to the track and back in one of the marque’s models.

First posts for the Breeders’ Cup are at 2:25 PM on Friday and at 12:05 PM on Saturday. The price for admission ranges from $10 to $2,499 based on seat location and amenities included. (breederscup.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
The New Lamborghini Aventador S Packs More Power a...
Now with 740 hp, Lambo’s latest is also more aerodynamic and aggressive than its original namesake…
Read Article
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search