Airbus Launches ACJ330neo Corporate Jet

For home-style comfort while traveling the world, Airbus now offers the ACJ330neo, a VVIP corporate-jet version of its nonstop-to-anywhere widebody long-range airliner. With a huge 2,900-square-foot cabin, the ACJ330neo can provide plenty of space for up to 25 passengers, with conference/dining areas, a private office, bedrooms, bathrooms, and guest seating. The cabin can be fully customized to suit any customer’s needs, the company says. The airplane has a range of more than 10,800 miles, or up to 20 hours, long enough to fly from Europe to Australia nonstop.

More than 1,300 A330 airliners are flying around the world, and the design is constantly being updated by Airbus. Latest advances include an upgrade to Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 jet engines for added power and efficiency, and new composite Sharklet wingtip devices for improved aerodynamic performance. The combination adds up to more payload and increased range.

In the cockpit, the crew are supplied with auto-land capabilities and optional head-up displays. Other new optional features include an onboard airport navigation system, similar to GPS in cars, which helps the crew find their way around any airport in the world, and a runway-overrun prevention system.

Airbus doesn’t set a price for the ACJ330neo and its custom cabin, but the airliner version sells for $290 million.