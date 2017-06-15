Bombardier Offers New Premier Cabin

Bombardier has unveiled a new Premier cabin design, which is now the standard for its Global 5000 and Global 6000 business jets. Features include new handstitched leather ergonomic seats that fully recline, a sleek galley with hardwood and stone flooring options, and updated cabin technology. The Ka-band internet connection is the fastest available for in-flight browsing, and a new Venue cabin-management system is ultra-fast and intuitive.

The Global 5000 carries up to 16 passengers and can travel nearly 6,000 miles nonstop. The Global 6000 jet can fly legs up to 6,900 miles, with up to 17 passengers. A three-place divan converts to a private berth for long trips.

In the cockpit, in both aircraft, four large head-up displays provide the crew with synthetic vision, weather radar, and all the data needed for safe flights. An advanced wing design helps ensure a smooth ride. Both aircraft cruise at speeds up to Mach 0.89.

The Global 5000 cabin stretches 40 feet 9 inches, and the Global 6000 interior is 43 feet 3 inches long. Both cabins are nearly 8 feet wide, with 6 feet 2 inches of stand-up space. The list price for the Global 5000 is $50.4 million, and the Global 6000, $62.3 million.