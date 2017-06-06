Best of the Best: 3 Most Anticipated Private Planes

Dassault Falcon 5X

Development of the large-class Dassault Falcon 5X ($45 million) began as early as 2006 but was stalled by the recession. When work resumed, the aircraft had evolved into a larger and longer-range design. The 5X was announced in 2013 and rolled out in 2015. The company expected to begin deliveries in 2017; however, last year Dassault adjusted that schedule, reportedly because of issues with the jet’s new engine. The first flight is now scheduled to take place this year, and deliveries are not expected to begin until 2020.

The 5X’s projected range is nearly 6,000 miles. Its cabin is 39 feet long and just under 9 feet wide; at 6 feet 6 inches tall, it offers more headroom than any other business jet.

Bombardier Global 7000

Like commercial aircraft, private jets often arrive late. That is, they enter service later than initially announced—for a variety of reasons that can include the manufacturer’s financial state, the world’s economic conditions, or the aircraft’s need for additional development. When the Bombardier Global 7000 ($72.8 mil­lion) was announced in 2010, the company expected to begin deliveries in 2016. Instead, the flight-test version of the aircraft made its first flight last year. Bombardier says the large-cabin ultralong-range jet is now on track to enter service in the second half of 2018.=

In its flight tests, according to Bombardier, the jet has achieved a speed of Mach 0.995, which equals about 650 mph. The company says the Global 7000 is the largest business jet to reach this speed.

The aircraft is indeed large. The cabin (baggage compartment not included) is 54 feet 7 inches long, 6 feet 3 inches tall, and 8 feet 2 inches wide. Aft of the galley, the passenger area is divided into four distinct living areas. Depending on the layout, they can include a seating area, a dining or meeting area, a cinema room, and a bedroom.

Gulfstream G500

The large-class Gulfstream G500 ($45.1 million) and ultralong-range G600 ($56.2 million) could arrive on time or even ahead of schedule. The G600 was originally projected to enter service in 2019, but deliveries are now set to begin in 2018. The G500, which made its first flight in 2015 and was scheduled to enter service in 2018, might reach owners by the end of this year.

The G500 can travel 5,754 miles at 561 mph, while the G600 can fly 7,135 miles at that speed. The maximum operating speed for both aircraft is 610 mph, which equals the top speed of Gulfstream’s flagship business jet, the G650/G650ER.