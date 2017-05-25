Insider Secrets: 4 Things You Could or Should Have on a Private Jet

Travel Services for Pets

Provo Air Center, a private terminal at Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos, is unusual for its fenced-in pet park. This should be a more common amenity. The charter company PrivateFly reports that about 5 percent of passengers fly with a pet, and that the number rises during the summer. The pets usually are dogs or cats, but the charter service has flown a parrot, an iguana, and a snake—though not on the same flight.

Gulfstream’s Hot Shower

One of the cabin-configuration options for the Gulfstream G650, the company’s flagship private jet, includes a well-appointed bathroom with a shower. And if you use the shower, you don’t have to worry about the water unexpectedly turning cold—an annoyance at any altitude. It’s equipped with a digital panel that indicates how much hot water is left.

(gulfstream.com)

Plane-Specific Experience Required

Reputable charter and fractional providers require that their flight crews have logged abundant hours in the type of planes they fly—not just plenty of overall flight hours. “It’s like driving a BMW when you’re used to driving a Mercedes,” says Anthony Tivnan, president of Magellan Jets. “When it starts pouring rain, you don’t want to be fumbling around for the windshield wipers.”

Heated Stone Floors for Private Jets

The problem with a stone floor—whether it’s in your kitchen, bathroom, or private jet—is that it can be cold. The solution for the home is to install radiant heating under the flooring. For aircraft cabins, the Austrian company F/LIST recently introduced stone flooring with a heating mechanism incorporated into the stone itself. The flooring is available in 11 different stone types. (f-list.at)