Take This Boeing VVIP 787 Business Jet to Tahiti

Deer Jet, a private-jet operator based in China, last year acquired the first customized Boeing VVIP 787 business jet available for luxury charters, and this year the company announced it’s launching journeys to Tahiti aboard its “Dream Jet.” The journey will take guests across the South Pacific Ocean from Hong Kong to Tahiti, providing custom in-flight accommodations and onboard stewards who provide “seven-star hospitality,” the company says. The seven-night “Dream Journey” also includes a stay in the presidential suite of the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort.

The 787’s spacious interior comprises more than 2,300 square feet, luxuriously decorated with handpicked amenities and fully equipped with video and audio options. The cabin also includes a lounge and dining area, a private bedroom and bath, and plenty of room for entertaining or relaxing. Large windows, ultra-clean air filtering, and extra-low pressurization create an environment of ultimate ease and comfort. The ultra-long-range 787 can cruise at 561 mph for up to 10,000 miles, providing nonstop flights to virtually anywhere.

In Tahiti, guests can enjoy all the amenities the tropical island is famous for: days of blue skies, sunshine, and serene beaches, nights of traditional dance performances, cool sea breezes, and fine dining. The company says it plans to offer more luxe adventure destinations soon. The 787 is based at Hong Kong International Airport and operated by Deer Jet’s subsidiary, Hong Kong Jet.