Bentley Creates a Custom Mulsanne for Watch Designer George Bamford

George Bamford has always found a way to make the best better. The successful mogul—who started his career spray painting Rolexes and now sells luxury timepieces through his eponymous Bamford Watch Department—recently took his talents to the automotive world. A longtime Bentley customer, Bamford worked in tandem with the car manufacturer to create a custom Bamford X Bentley Mulsanne Speed, which was delivered by Mulliner.

Mimicking Bamford Watch Department’s signature all-black color scheme, the sleek car features black hubcaps and dark-tinted windows. Inside, the car’s armrest, smartphone drawee, and rear seat cabinet are accented with touches of bright Kingfisher blue—a hue often used on timepieces from Bamford Watch Department. In lieu of a backseat cocktail cabinet, Bamford requested a bespoke watch case finished in carbon fiber. The cabinet, whose design had to be modified to hide the watch case, is also accented with Kingfisher blue to match the other backseat décor. Powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, the customized car can reach a top speed of 190 miles per hour. (bentleymotors.com)