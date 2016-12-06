Bentley Creates a Custom Mulsanne for Watch Designer George Bamford

  • Bamford X Bentley Mulsanne Speed
  • Bamford X Bentley Mulsanne Speed
  • Bamford X Bentley Mulsanne Speed
  • Bamford X Bentley Mulsanne Speed
December 6, 2016

George Bamford has always found a way to make the best better. The successful mogul—who started his career spray painting Rolexes and now sells luxury timepieces through his eponymous Bamford Watch Department—recently took his talents to the automotive world. A longtime Bentley customer, Bamford worked in tandem with the car manufacturer to create a custom Bamford X Bentley Mulsanne Speed, which was delivered by Mulliner.

Mimicking Bamford Watch Department’s signature all-black color scheme, the sleek car features black hubcaps and dark-tinted windows. Inside, the car’s armrest, smartphone drawee, and rear seat cabinet are accented with touches of bright Kingfisher blue—a hue often used on timepieces from Bamford Watch Department. In lieu of a backseat cocktail cabinet, Bamford requested a bespoke watch case finished in carbon fiber. The cabinet, whose design had to be modified to hide the watch case, is also accented with Kingfisher blue to match the other backseat décor. Powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, the customized car can reach a top speed of 190 miles per hour. (bentleymotors.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
BREAKING NEWS: Aston Martin Revives the Legendary...
The track-only continuation car will be limited to a production run of just 25…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search