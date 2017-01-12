Bentley’s 709 hp Four-Door Fury is the World’s Fastest of Its Kind

January 12, 2017

The world’s fastest luxury four-door has just has just been born in the form of the Bentley Continental Supersports, sure to turn heads—and quickly. On the heels of the marque’s recently released 626 hp Flying Spur, the new 709 hp sedan features a 10-percent and 25-percent boost in its power-to-weight and torque-to-weight ratios, respectively, over the 2009 Supersports predecessor.

At the heart of the titan tourer is a custom power-train comprising a 6-liter, twin-turbocharged W-12 engine (with 750 ft lbs of torque) teamed with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive juggernaut jets from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and cruises to a top speed of 209 mph with smooth sailing ensured by its computer-controlled, self-leveling air suspension. And all that momentum can be quickly managed by carbon ceramic brakes (bearing the largest discs of their type) that can stop the 21-inch alloy wheels within moments.

Also enhancing performance is an improved torque vectoring system that can apply appropriate braking and power to each front and rear wheel when cornering. In addition, an adjustable rear-biased torque split devotes, by default, 60 percent of the power to the back for a racier ride.

The car’s sporty spirit is manifested in exterior detailing as well. Bentley accomplished this by introducing a fresh take on sculpted front and rear bumpers (with corresponding carbon-fiber splitter and diffuser), side sill extensions, hood vents, and a rifled tailpipe.

The brand’s priority on pampering permeates the tri-tone cabin both visually and viscerally as evidenced by the diamond-quilted leather seats, and an overall interior graced with 10 different veneers. For further refinement, the “X Specification” trim package provides a choice of eight duo-tone paint treatments, a titanium exhaust, and ubiquitous use of carbon fiber for accents.

Complementing the coupe will be an open-top variant capable of 205 mph and only 0.3 of a second slower on its way from zero to 60 mph. Pricing starts at $293,300 ($322,600 for the convertible) with deliveries scheduled to begin in May. (bentleymotors.com)

