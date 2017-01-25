This Boutique Hotel’s Amenities Include a Custom Motorcycle-Building Program

You can’t miss the motorcycle photo at the Restoration, a boutique hotel in Charleston, S.C., that reopened a year ago after a $27 million transformation. It stretches across the wall opposite an entrance and shows a stripped-down 1976 Honda CJ360 customized with an up-swooping Yamaha seat, chrome fenders, and handlebars that are lower than the model’s original ones. The rider is wearing leather oxfords, no socks, blue jeans rolled up above his ankles, and a bow tie. He’s on a dirt road passing through a meadow, on his way to a night on the town—thus the dress shoes and neckwear.

If the picture doesn’t stop you, the real-life version of the motorcycle will. It sits gleaming below the artwork, as if sprung free from the frame. Rugged yet stylish, it invites hotel guests to pause and perhaps entertain their own biker fantasies.

Sometimes Ivan Remus shows up too. He’s the guy in the picture, and that’s his bike—at least it was until one day last year when the hotel’s creative director, Cory Ingram, saw the photo and contacted him. Ingram asked if Remus would sell him the bike and also become the design consultant and builder for the Restoration’s Open Road project (therestorationhotel.com). It’s a program that offers guests the chance to conceive and commission a custom-built motorcycle.

