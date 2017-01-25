This Boutique Hotel’s Amenities Include a Custom Motorcycle-Building Program

  • Restoration, a boutique hotel in Charleston, S.C.
  • Joanne Chen
January 25, 2017

You can’t miss the motorcycle photo at the Restoration, a boutique hotel in Charleston, S.C., that reopened a year ago after a $27 million transformation. It stretches across the wall opposite an entrance and shows a stripped-down 1976 Honda CJ360 customized with an up-swooping Yamaha seat, chrome fenders, and handlebars that are lower than the model’s original ones. The rider is wearing leather oxfords, no socks, blue jeans rolled up above his ankles, and a bow tie. He’s on a dirt road passing through a meadow, on his way to a night on the town—thus the dress shoes and neckwear.

If the picture doesn’t stop you, the real-life version of the motorcycle will. It sits gleaming below the artwork, as if sprung free from the frame. Rugged yet stylish, it invites hotel guests to pause and perhaps entertain their own biker fantasies.

Sometimes Ivan Remus shows up too. He’s the guy in the picture, and that’s his bike—at least it was until one day last year when the hotel’s creative director, Cory Ingram, saw the photo and contacted him. Ingram asked if Remus would sell him the bike and also become the design consultant and builder for the Restoration’s Open Road project (therestorationhotel.com). It’s a program that offers guests the chance to conceive and commission a custom-built motorcycle.

Pages

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2581 Stories Available | Advanced search
The New 2017 Aprilia Motorcycles Are Swift and Sed...
With the RSV4 and Tuono V4 1100 lines, the Italian bike builder hits the market at full throttle…
Read Article
The New BMW M760Li xDrive Is a Sledgehammer Wrappe...
The 610 hp high-performance 7 Series variant is BMW’s quickest road car ever…
Read Article
A Ferrari from Magnum, P.I. Plays it Cool at Aucti...
Documented to have been driven by the actor, the car comes with less than 36,000 miles…
Read Article
Floyd Mayweather’s Bugatti Veyron Fails to Meet As...
A knockout in both appearance and performance, a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport formerly...
Read Article
Vintage Ford Broncos at Their Best
Mastermind Jonathan Ward turns the beloved utilitarian Bronco into a modern day marvel…
Read Article
Shelby American’s 50th Anniversary Super Snake Str...
With up to 750 hp and serpent-like speed, only 500 examples will be built…
Read Article
Floyd Mayweather’s Bugatti Veyron to Be a Big Hit...
Once owned by the famed fighter, the 1,000 hp supercar has only 1,668 miles so far…
Read Article
The 2017 BMW 5 Series Sedan Is a Subtle Yet Smart...
The seventh-generation 5 Series gets a facelift and a slew of new in-car tech…
Read Article
A 1912 Harley-Davidson Owned by Steve McQueen to S...
Once owned by one of Hollywood’s leading legends, this cycle is sure to sell for six figures…
Read Article
Rolls-Royce Is No Longer Just for the Chauffeured
Available for the Wraith or Ghost, the package provides more aggressive styling and performance…
Read Article
2581 Stories Available | Advanced search