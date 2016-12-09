BREAKING NEWS: Aston Martin Revives the Legendary DB4 GT Model

  • Aston Martin has announced it will revive the legendary lightweight version of the DB4 GT
  • Originally launched in 1959, the GT was a racing variant of the car that preceded the DB5
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT
  • Aston Martin DB4 GT
December 9, 2016

Tapping into a decades-old cornerstone of its racing heritage, Aston Martin has announced it will revive the legendary lightweight version of the DB4 GT as a limited production continuation model. Originally launched in 1959, the GT was a racing variant of the car that preceded the DB5, which was brought to worldwide fame by a certain tuxedoed superspy. Unlike the road-going four-seat DB4, the GT was a smaller and lighter two-seat spinoff that featured restyled bodywork and a more powerful version of its 3.7-liter, six-cylinder engine. Of the 75 original DB4 GTs built between 1959 and 1963, only eight received the special “lightweight” designation. The GT enjoyed an auspicious racing debut at the hands of Sir Stirling Moss, who took the jaunty two-seater to victory at the Silverstone circuit.

The reissued lightweight version of the Aston Martin DB4 GT will be built at the manufacturer’s recently refurbished headquarters in Newport Pagnell, England, using vehicle identification numbers that pick up where the originals left off. The exhaustive manufacturing process requires 3,500 hours per car and uses tooling and blueprints from the original vehicle along with digital scans to ensure consistency and accuracy. The cars will combine original construction elements, such as tubular frames and thin-gauge aluminum panels, with sympathetically engineered performance improvements. Just 25 track-only DB4 GTs will be built, and the car’s approximately $1.7 million price will include a two-year international track-driving program at worldwide circuits like Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi. (astonmartin.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
BREAKING NEWS: Aston Martin Revives the Legendary...
The track-only continuation car will be limited to a production run of just 25…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search