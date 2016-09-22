Ferrari Reveals the Turbocharged V-8 GTC4 Lusso T

  • Ferrari GTC4 Lusso T
  • Ferrari GTC4 Lusso T
  • Ferrari GTC4 Lusso T
September 22, 2016

Speedy and versatile, the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso T is a more casual counterpart to the brand’s superstar supercars. Set to be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show at the end of the month, the model is Ferrari’s first four-seater to feature a turbocharged V-8 (as opposed to a V-12) engine. With a maximum power output of around 600 hp at 7,500 rpm, the 3.9-liter engine powerfully positions the car to excel at daily drives rather than occasional outings. Though it sports a body similar to the GTC4 Lusso, the vehicle opts for a rear-wheel-drive-only format that gives it a sportier feel. The elongated wheelbase also provides a spacious cabin outfitted with an advanced infotainment system and a 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen. (ferarri.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
The New Lamborghini Aventador S Packs More Power a...
Now with 740 hp, Lambo’s latest is also more aerodynamic and aggressive than its original namesake…
Read Article
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search