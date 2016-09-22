Ferrari Reveals the Turbocharged V-8 GTC4 Lusso T

Speedy and versatile, the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso T is a more casual counterpart to the brand’s superstar supercars. Set to be unveiled at the Paris Motor Show at the end of the month, the model is Ferrari’s first four-seater to feature a turbocharged V-8 (as opposed to a V-12) engine. With a maximum power output of around 600 hp at 7,500 rpm, the 3.9-liter engine powerfully positions the car to excel at daily drives rather than occasional outings. Though it sports a body similar to the GTC4 Lusso, the vehicle opts for a rear-wheel-drive-only format that gives it a sportier feel. The elongated wheelbase also provides a spacious cabin outfitted with an advanced infotainment system and a 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen. (ferarri.com)