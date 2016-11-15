Breaking News: Lamborghini Reveals Its New Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder

  • Lamborghini Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder
November 15, 2016

Performance and handling take a front seat in the new Lamborghini Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder revealed today in sun-soaked Pacific Palisades, Calif., a fitting location for the marque’s latest open-top titan. A rear-wheel-drive variant of the Lambo model first let loose last year, the racy Raging Bull carries 60 percent of its weight at the back and has had its steering, stability, and traction-controls adjusted accordingly.

With a chassis and body shell fabricated from aluminum and carbon fiber, the car weighs in at 3,327 pounds and, with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine (generating almost 400 ft lbs of torque), carries a weight-to-power ratio of 5.7 lbs per hp. Corralling 580 hp, the convertible courses from zero to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 198 mph.

Matching the model’s namesake, a famed fighting bull from 1879, the most recent Huracán imparts an imposing presence. The redesigned front end has been enhanced with enlarged air intakes for improved cooling and increased delivery of downforce on the front axle while the posterior portion has also been accentuated for aerodynamics. Efficient airflow is ensured when the soft-top canopy (able to be activated in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph) is lowered as two fins automatically elevate from the roof casing to help cut wind resistance. In addition, two removable lateral wind guards reduce exterior noise when touring topless.

Another factor in the sportster’s aesthetic ferocity is its formidable stance, which is made more impressive with custom-designed Pirelli PZero tires set on 19-inch Kari rims—wheels arrested by contoured steel brakes as needed.

The road experience itself is bolstered by the Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) 7-speed dual clutch with “launch control” (for standing-start sprints); the Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) sensor system, which is synched with the highly adaptive suspension; and the optional Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) for race-like response. Further fine-tuning comes from the Adaptive Network Intelligent Management (ANIMA) feature that allows push-button transition to three different driving modes (Strada, Sport, and Corsa) depending on preference. And if being behind the wheel was not entertaining enough, the cockpit contains an infotainment system with a high-resolution, 12.3-inch liquid-crystal display.

The Huracán Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder will be available in January at a starting price of $220,000. (lamborghini.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Automobiles

2555 Stories Available | Advanced search
The New Lamborghini Aventador S Packs More Power a...
Now with 740 hp, Lambo’s latest is also more aerodynamic and aggressive than its original namesake…
Read Article
First-Ever Private Parking Club Comes to New York...
This garage’s on-site team takes care of car washes, fuel refills, and maintenance inspections…
Read Article
10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016
Whether your favorite is the Chiron or Centenario, the 911 or DB11, each of these models amaze…
View Slideshow
Pirelli Takes Its P Zero Tire Launch in Las Vegas...
To showcase the new tire’s capabilities, Pirelli pulled out all the stops to satisfy the need for...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Watch the Jet-Powered Howmet TX Take on the Track
The only turbine-engined racer to ever win in competition, the car remains visionary today…
Read Article
This 1971 BMW 2002 Is One Car Designer’s Dream Mac...
Watch owner Radu Muntean take the modified model he calls a “rollercoaster you can control” for a...
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
Skip Barber Explains Why the Ferrari 275 GTB Is hi...
The motorsports icon takes his favorite car out for a spin at Lime Rock Park…
Read Article
Take a Ride in the 607 hp BMW Alpina B7
The high-performance sedan can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and reach 193 mph…
Read Article
Photo by Petrolicious
This Rare Ferrari 500 Mondial is the Little 4-Cyli...
A Navy Admiral Rescued This Rare Ferrari in 1960 and Still Races It Over 50 Years Later…
Read Article
Photo by Maniel Hollenbach
The Porsche Panamera Gets a New, Sleeker Look and...
The sedan also has a 550 hp turbo engine and a redesigned interior…
Read Article
2555 Stories Available | Advanced search