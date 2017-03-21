Car of the Year 2017 in Videos

    March 21, 2017

    Winners (Tie) Lamborghini Huracán Spyder and Porsche 911 Turbo S

    The refined Italian rocket ship and the venerable German speed machine share the honor.

    (Videos by Cordero Studios)

    Lamborghini Huracán Spyder

    Porsche 911 Turbo S

     

    No. 3: Aston Martin DB11

    An achingly beautiful car with a beast inside.


    No. 4: Audi R8 V10 Plus

    Delivering the sound and speed of a rocket ship.

     

    No. 5: McLaren 570GT

    A fun, fast car that will turn heads.


    No. 6: Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet

    For Mercedes-Benz loyalists looking for an edge.


    No. 7: Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe

    An affordable entry point in the high-performance field.

     

    No. 8: BMW Alpina B7 xDrive

    Offering luxury without compromising performance.

     

    No. 9: Rolls-Royce Dawn

    Smooth and quiet, like you’re floating on air.

     

    No. 10: Bentley Bentayga

    A rolling condominium.

     

    No. 11: Lincoln Continental Black Label

    As comfortable as a Rolls-Royce but a fraction of the price.

     

    No. 12: Nissan GT-R

    Dare to dance with Godzilla.

     

    No. 13: Cadillac CT6 Platinum 3.0TT AWD

    Comfortable, with excellent handling and acceleration.

