Car of the Year 2017 in Videos
March 21, 2017
Winners (Tie) Lamborghini Huracán Spyder and Porsche 911 Turbo S
The refined Italian rocket ship and the venerable German speed machine share the honor.
(Videos by Cordero Studios)
Lamborghini Huracán Spyder
Porsche 911 Turbo S
No. 3: Aston Martin DB11
An achingly beautiful car with a beast inside.
No. 4: Audi R8 V10 Plus
Delivering the sound and speed of a rocket ship.
No. 5: McLaren 570GT
A fun, fast car that will turn heads.
No. 6: Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
For Mercedes-Benz loyalists looking for an edge.
No. 7: Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe
An affordable entry point in the high-performance field.
No. 8: BMW Alpina B7 xDrive
Offering luxury without compromising performance.
No. 9: Rolls-Royce Dawn
Smooth and quiet, like you’re floating on air.
No. 10: Bentley Bentayga
A rolling condominium.
No. 11: Lincoln Continental Black Label
As comfortable as a Rolls-Royce but a fraction of the price.
No. 12: Nissan GT-R
Dare to dance with Godzilla.
No. 13: Cadillac CT6 Platinum 3.0TT AWD
Comfortable, with excellent handling and acceleration.
